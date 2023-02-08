A cold front passed through Tuesday night, but you wouldn’t know it from the temperatures. We’ll be even milder Wednesday, with highs in the 50s. A few rounds of showers will then pass on also-mild Thursday and Friday nights.

The rain from overnight is gone. We’ll not only be getting drier early Wednesday, we’ll be getting brighter as well.

Temperatures will start in the upper 30s to low 40s on a westerly wind. We’ll then go into the low to mid-50s for high temperatures during a cloudier afternoon. While it feels normal this winter, this is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. Expect 40s for your evening. Overnight lows will be around 32 well inland, with mid-30s closer to the Garden State Parkway and around 40 at the shore.

Thursday and Friday will see rain, both from the same parent system. However, they’ll both be late in the day and likely overnight.

That’ll give you dry but gloomy looking days. Highs will be in the 50s both days, with Thursday more in the mid-50s, as opposed to around 50 on Friday.

In terms of rain, expect the window for showers to open up around 3 p.m. Thursday for those north of the Atlantic City Expressway. For those south of there, it’ll be after 6 p.m.

Rain will be light and scattered through about midnight. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch.

On another note, Thursday night’s lows will be in the mid-40s, which is our average high temperature for this time of year.

Friday will be similar. It should be dry all day long everywhere. Then, as a cold front extends north on the East Coast, rain showers will develop just after dark.

My forecast for Friday night will need to be massaged. Everywhere will be game for a few inches of rain. This will be most likely in places like Atlantic City or Wildwood and least likely well inland, like Folsom.

For the weekend, I’m optimistic it will be dry. While that cold front off the East Coast will slowly move farther away, a wave of stormy low pressure will extend the area of rain farther west.

At this time I believe we’ll be dry Saturday, but you might be able to see the rain eastward off the beach. It could be that close.

So call Saturday cloudy, gloomy, with a bit of wind from the northwest.

A second low-pressure system will ride up the front for Super Bowl Sunday. This one will be bigger and stronger. However, with the storm system’s train tracks, the cold front, even farther away from us, I’m leaning toward it being rain or snow free.

That’s good news for your Philadelphia Eagles plans Sunday. Philly itself has an even better chance of being dry than us, being farther inland.