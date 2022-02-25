Weather: Wet, then windy Friday, but the weekend looks dry

Rain will fall Friday morning but will turn to sun for the afternoon. However, the weather will still impact plans as winds increase. Turning to the weekend, we’ll be calmer and dry with temperatures pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Periods of rain will be around Friday morning as low pressure treks through New England and a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be in the 40s, rising on a southwest wind.

The rain will be fairly light for the morning, ending between 9 a.m. and noon. Then, we’ll break for some sun as the cold front passes, bringing drier air.

Also coming will be a west to northwest wind that will pick up during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph. That should be just below wind damage criteria.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s around midday, before the front passes. We’ll be in the 30s when sunset comes. Wind chills will be in the 20s into the evening with a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend will be good for most outdoor events, especially for late February.

Saturday will be the colder of the two weekend days. High temperatures will be in in the upper 30s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday night will be fairly seasonable. Expect 30s during the evening. Overnight will hover around 30 for Egg Harbor City and inland towns, with mid-30s in Beach Haven and the shore.

Sunday will still see us slide between a low-pressure system to the south and snow showers to the north. We’ll wind up with a good amount of sunshine in between. Winds will come out of the west, which will be a warming wind in this case. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

A piece of rotation in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, or vorticity, will pass through Sunday night. That will bring an increase in clouds. There’s still the risk of a snow shower, probably after midnight. However, it looks to be a lower risk.

After that passes, we’ll be in for a dry beginning of the week. Monday will be mostly sunny after a cold front passes. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Meanwhile, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy as a weak storm system passes nearby. We get warmer on a southerly wind, getting well into the 40s.

