Weather: Wet, not white for holiday weekend, but how rainy will it be?

When precipitation comes down, it will be wet, not white, this Christmas and Kwanzaa weekend. It will be a mostly dry weekend. However, we do need the rain, as most of South Jersey has entered pre-drought caution stage.
For your holiday weekend, expect rain showers before 9 a.m. Friday. Showers can occur at nearly any point Saturday. However, it will be a low risk throughout the day, particularly in Cape May County.
Rain will be fairly light when it does fall. Rainfall totals over the weekend should be under a quarter of an inch. That’s good news for traveling around and through the area. However, it’s bad news for our soil. All places south of the White Horse Pike are in “abnormally dry” conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor. This is a pre-drought stage that began last week and tripled in size in New Jersey this week. We don’t need to worry yet, but there is cause for concern.
Temperatures this weekend will be mild. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for Smithville and the inland area (temperatures will actually rise Friday night). For Cape May and the coast, we’ll be in the upper 30s Friday morning, with mid-40s the other two weekend mornings. Daytime highs will generally be 50 to 55 degrees.
As the thermometer goes down, Meteorologist Joe Martucci is looking for your best New Jersey…
Santa’s home at the North Pole will even be mild Christmas Eve, at least for him. It’ll be around -6 at the North Pole with a mostly cloudy sky and light winds. That sounds like good takeoff weather to me.
Winds will be light Friday and Saturday in South Jersey. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s, will be around Sunday in the wake of a cold front passing. It’ll be enough to topple over some decorations, but that’s it.
Looking ahead to next week, it will be mild and active. Monday will be in the 40s, but the rest will be in the 50s. There won’t be much sun, though. Rain will be likely at times Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. However, the systems still look weak to me. No washouts are likely.
Win a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a Basket of Products from Exit 000 Skin Care by entering Meteo…
Finally, Merry Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa to all who will be celebrating this weekend. May you celebrate, worship and travel safely. I’ll be back next Monday online and Tuesday in print with more South Jersey weather.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci