Weather: Wet, not white for holiday weekend, but how rainy will it be?

When precipitation comes down, it will be wet, not white, this Christmas and Kwanzaa weekend. It will be a mostly dry weekend. However, we do need the rain, as most of South Jersey has entered pre-drought caution stage.

For your holiday weekend, expect rain showers before 9 a.m. Friday. Showers can occur at nearly any point Saturday. However, it will be a low risk throughout the day, particularly in Cape May County.

Rain will be fairly light when it does fall. Rainfall totals over the weekend should be under a quarter of an inch. That’s good news for traveling around and through the area. However, it’s bad news for our soil. All places south of the White Horse Pike are in “abnormally dry” conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor. This is a pre-drought stage that began last week and tripled in size in New Jersey this week. We don’t need to worry yet, but there is cause for concern.

Temperatures this weekend will be mild. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for Smithville and the inland area (temperatures will actually rise Friday night). For Cape May and the coast, we’ll be in the upper 30s Friday morning, with mid-40s the other two weekend mornings. Daytime highs will generally be 50 to 55 degrees.

