Friday will be a dreary day, but there will be dry time, especially if you live in Ocean County. The weekend will then feature a gloomy, wet Saturday followed by plenty of sunshine Sunday.

A slow-moving cold front will sag southward through New Jersey and into Virginia as the day goes on. We’ll get the moisture from the front for most of the day, while drawing in an increasingly chilly northerly wind.

The result will be rain from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., driest in Ocean County, farthest removed from the front. It will also mean temperatures fall as the day goes on. We’ll go from between 55 and 65 degrees at midnight to around 50 at sunrise. Then we’ll be in the 40s for most of the day.

If you need dry ground for outdoor activities, it’ll be best to move your plans to Sunday, or next week. Even when the rain ends at 2 p.m. Friday, the cloudy sky will still keep the surface wet.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.10 inches in Ocean County to 0.75 inches along the Delaware Bayshore. It’ll be much needed rain for us, as we continue to remain on the drier side.

During the evening, we’ll clear out a bit. However, clouds will roll back in ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will be steady in the 40s as winds turn to the east, pulling in the 40-something-degree water.

Then, the next storm will make for a wet Saturday. This will be from a low-pressure system that will move from the Midwest to the Great Lakes. A warm front will lift during the day, with a cold front passing Saturday night.

Rain will begin between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday, ending by about 9 a.m. However, then we get into a long period of drizzle with scattered, heavier showers. That’s thanks to a southeasterly wind.

Until that southeast wind comes from the southwest, we’ll have the gloomy weather. That won’t happen until near sunset.

Temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 50s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

After sunset, we’ll stay cloudy. Minor stage coastal flooding, with up to 3 inches of salt water on the most susceptible bayside roadways, is likely between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

After midnight, the cold front will pass. We’ll clear out and dry out, with actual sun for our Sunday morning sunrise.

Expect a sunny Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for Hammonton and inland towns. Atlantic City and the shore will be around 60 degrees, too.

Going back to drought, the United States Drought Monitor just expanded its area of “abnormally dry” conditions to include nearly all locations south of the Mullica River. We’re not officially in drought, but it’s a warning sign that drought is near if plentiful, frequent rain doesn’t come.