We’ll snap back to reality in the temperature department over the weekend. Highs will return to the 40s. Saturday will be dry, and much of Sunday will be, too. However, as the Super Bowl begins, so will the rain and wind.

We’ll have a developing breeze Saturday morning, coming out of the northwest. Temperatures will start out between 32 and 37 degrees, with wind chills in the 20s.

By midmorning, sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, gusting in the 30s. This will stay into the mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s, seasonable.

Moving into the evening, we’ll fall quickly into the 30s and even inland 20s. “Overnight” low temperatures will likely happen near midnight as heat-trapping clouds move in. Then, temperatures will climb a degree or two by sunrise.

After that, Sunday, the big day for all of the Philadelphia Eagles fans out there. We’ll hope to recreate the same winning Super Bowl result in sunny Arizona as they did in cold, snowy Minneapolis five years ago.

In South Jersey, and Philly, it’ll be a cloudy, quiet morning. A coastal low-pressure system will move north, off the East Coast. At the same time, drying high pressure will try to block as much rain from coming in as possible.

Here’s what I believe will happen.

Rain will move in between 2 and 6 p.m., first in Cape May, last in places like Hammonton and Barnegat Township. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s again.

Rain will be steady as northeast winds pick up during the Super Bowl. Philadelphia should see rain by 9 p.m., but it’ll be awfully close. Dry air will be on the defensive against the rain.

The worst of the storm will be from about midnight through sunrise Monday. Northeasterly wind gusts will top out at 35 to 45 mph, highest at the beaches. Rain will be moderate. Localized minor tidal flooding is likely.

Even still, this will be a low-impact storm.

Rain will move out by 10 a.m. everywhere. Then, we’ll see increasing sunshine on a drying northwest wind. Highs will be in the mid-50s as mild weather returns.

Valentine’s Day will sit right around 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine. We then climb up the thermometer Wednesday and Thursday again. Aloft and at the surface, southwest winds will blow. When winds are aligned up and down the atmosphere like this, it’s a good sign we’ll be balmy.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid- to upper 50s. By Thursday, I see widespread 60s inland and temperatures peaking well into the 50s at the coast. Those looking for snow will need to wait until Feb. 24 at least, I believe.

Finally, during the 4 a.m. hour, Atlantic City International Airport reached 63 degrees. Since records started in 1944, it was just the second time it’s been that warm at that hour on Feb. 10, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

In fact, it was in the 60s much of the day. Incredible warmth.