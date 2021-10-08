Weather: Weekend starts dry, ends wet with rounds of coastal flooding in between

Rather, expect drizzle at times under a cloudy sky. It’ll be a gloomy, damp day. Winds will pick up from the southeast, nearing 15 mph sustained inland, 20 mph along the coast. Highs will still get to the seasonable low 70s, pulling off of the still mild ocean waters.

That’s not the best news for the Somers Point Yard Sale, where tiny trinkets will be set up on tables. However, the Lima Bean Festival in West Cape May or the Ocean City Block Party will be OK, minus the coastal flooding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In terms of coastal flooding, expect water on roads and possible bridge closures from about 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday with the morning high tide. Up to 6 inches of water could be on the ground.

Expect more clouds, wind and drizzle Saturday night. It will be mild, though, so if you just really wanted to get outside, you can do so without much of a problem. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s, barely dropping due to all of the heat-trapping cloud cover. Lows will be in the mid-60s, and I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted the air conditioning on because of how muggy it will be.