Weather: Weekend starts dry, ends wet with rounds of coastal flooding in between

Friday will follow in the footsteps of Thursday, with a good mix of sun, clouds and pleasant temperatures. However, a developing onshore wind and approaching rainmaker will deteriorate conditions into the weekend. Several rounds of coastal flooding and downpours will be likely.
Let’s start with the good news. We’ll kick off Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s inland and low 60s along the coast with a partly sunny sky. An early morning run or outdoor caffeine time looks great.
Clouds will build as the day goes on, but the rain will stay far away. High pressure will still keep us in its grip, even if that grip is slipping. Expect southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with warm upper 70s for highs inland. The shore will be in the low 70s.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely for the Delaware Bay during the late morning high tide. Move your cars there if you need to, and don’t drive through flood waters.
High school football looks good. We’ll slide from the 70s to the 60s during the evening with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight clouds will build, but the rain will still hold off. Expect lows in the 60s everywhere, good enough to leave the windows open.
A low-pressure system, with some tropical characteristics, will be just off South Carolina in the morning, trying to work north. However, high pressure will stop it from bringing direct rain to us.
Rather, expect drizzle at times under a cloudy sky. It’ll be a gloomy, damp day. Winds will pick up from the southeast, nearing 15 mph sustained inland, 20 mph along the coast. Highs will still get to the seasonable low 70s, pulling off of the still mild ocean waters.
That’s not the best news for the Somers Point Yard Sale, where tiny trinkets will be set up on tables. However, the Lima Bean Festival in West Cape May or the Ocean City Block Party will be OK, minus the coastal flooding.
In terms of coastal flooding, expect water on roads and possible bridge closures from about 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday with the morning high tide. Up to 6 inches of water could be on the ground.
Expect more clouds, wind and drizzle Saturday night. It will be mild, though, so if you just really wanted to get outside, you can do so without much of a problem. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s, barely dropping due to all of the heat-trapping cloud cover. Lows will be in the mid-60s, and I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted the air conditioning on because of how muggy it will be.
Admittedly, Sunday is a lower-confidence forecast than you’d like to see this close to the event. The question is how much does a ridge of upper-level high pressure in the South keep away that coastal surface low, and associated upper-level low pressure from our area?
I believe we won’t get much rain from the storm. Expect spotty showers at any point during the day. However, plan your day as if it’s a washout just to be on the safe side. The most rain would be found in the Cape May Bubble, which apparently will be on vacation this weekend.
Regardless of storm position, though, coastal flooding concerns will peak Sunday around the noon to 1 p.m. high tide. Six to 12 inches of salt water will be on those first roads that flood. Unraised homes and business will see water creep awfully close to the front door. Saltwater may be found blocks inland, even in places that don’t “normally” flood. We’ll be on the border of minor and moderate flood stage.
Stronger onshore winds will blow, sustained 15 to 25 mph and gusting in the 30s.
Otherwise, we’ll end the weekend with high temperatures in the 70- to 75-degree range.
