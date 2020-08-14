High pressure in New England will keep us enough within reach for a rain-free and less muggy Saturday. However, we lose ground Sunday and part of Monday as rain and some coastal flooding arrive.
Compared to mornings this week, it will be feel almost like September. Dew points will continue to slide into the 60s, as opposed to the muggy 70s. However, air temperatures will still start out around 70, up to 75, degrees. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun.
High pressure in New England extends its reach just into our area. The only thing we’ll notice is just a little extra cloud cover.
Still, with high temperatures in the low 80s on the mainland and upper 70s at the shore, it will be tough to complain. Enjoy a run, outdoor project, cookout or just watching the world go by outside.
Clouds will slowly return Saturday night. Still, it will be a good evening to be out and take in some fresh air. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening.
The wet part of our 50-50 weekend will come Sunday. At this time, I do believe rain will start between 3 and 6 a.m. Rain will be steady all morning and until mid-afternoon. After 3 p.m. or so, the rain will turn into spotty showers. So is it a complete washout? No, but it’s not a day to cut the lawn or go the beaches. A northeast wind will keep temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, with a maritime feel in the air.
During the Sunday p.m. high tide, onshore winds will put all places into minor stage coastal flooding. Move your cars a block or two if you need to and be prepared for closed roads in the usual spots. However, no water inundation is expected.
Sunday night will see off-and-on showers, with the driest places around Deerfield and Hammonton, closest to the New Jersey Turnpike in our coverage area. Temperatures will settle into the upper 60s for the mainland and low 70s at the shore.
Showers will linger into early Monday. However, I believe we’re looking at a mostly dry day with more sunshine. Highs will be a little bit below average, but comfortable, in the upper 70s along the shore in Stone Harbor to the low 80s inland, like in Egg Harbor City.
We’ll get into another round of minor stage coastal flooding with the p.m. high tide Monday. This shouldn’t be as widespread, though, and some of you along the bays and shores will be fine.
Cape May County has an interactive web tool that allows you to see roughly what flooding wil…
One note about the Sunday system, we’re in the battleground of high and low pressure. I may trend drier with Sunday’s edition of the column. Still, outdoor plans should be focused on Saturday.
