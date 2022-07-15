Weather: Weekend rain? Yes. An NJ washout? Not at all.

While there will be showers and storms over the weekend, no day will be a washout. Onshore winds will keep the region cooler through Saturday, with spotty minor stage tidal flooding likely during the p.m. high tides.

Rain will be possible through 8 a.m. south of Route 40. Otherwise, we’re kicking off the morning dry with temperatures in the upper 60s for Stafford Township and inland areas to the low 70s on Long Beach Island and the shore.

About 50 miles away, clouds with a stationary front should hug Cape May County and the coast for most of the day. However, places like Bridgeton should be fairly sunny.

That said, a sea breeze front will push to about the Garden State Parkway as the day goes on. That will do two things.

First, it’ll keep the shore cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, as opposed to mid-80s west of the parkway. Winds will be onshore just about everywhere, but the relatively cooler ocean doesn’t have the same bite away from the water.

Second, it should keep the shore dry Friday p.m., a treat as we fill up the beaches for another summer weekend. Between 2 and 9 p.m., those west of the parkway will see isolated storms. However, the shore should be rain free.

As those storms end inland, we have to watch for minor stage coastal flooding near the bays. Minor stage coastal flooding will be present in a number of locations from about 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. Up to 6 inches of salt water will be on the roads. If you see flood water, turn around. It’s a good reminder, too, that we don’t need rain for tidal flooding.

Otherwise, we’ll fall through the 70s for the evening. Overnight, temperatures will generally be 65 to 70 degrees as winds turn to the southeast.

Saturday will largely play out like Friday. Onshore winds will keep temperatures below average. Think highs just shy of 85 inland, with upper 70s at the shoreline. There will be p.m. showers and thunderstorms. This will mainly be for those west of the parkway. One storm may slip to somewhere along the shore, though.

Very limited tidal flooding will be around Saturday night, between 9 p.m. and midnight. I expect most places to be fine as winds will turn to the southwest during this time, not pushing any more water onshore.

It’ll be 70s for another Saturday evening. Clouds will thicken, though. The potential for rain will begin between 2 and 5 a.m. This is thanks to the warm front moving from the west into New Jersey. While North Jersey will be wetter than South Jersey, rain will still be in the forecast for most of the day Sunday.

As mentioned at the top, though, I don’t believe Sunday will be a washout. Rain showers from this wave will end midmorning. Then, we should have a good window of dry time from here until the early afternoon, when scattered thunderstorms flare up. Another wave of energy will pass as the low pressure responsible for this moves closer.

It’ll be breezy Sunday. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph. Sand could be blowing on the beach if you’re on the sand. Highs will be in the low 80s at the beaches, rising to 90 in well inland towns like Hammonton.

We’ll see up to 1.5 inches of needed rain through the weekend.

However, given the hit-or-miss nature of the storms, a few of us will wind up dry. Many should see a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain.