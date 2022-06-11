Weather: Weekend not a washout, but showers, potential severe weather threaten

The weekend will not be a washout. Saturday continues to trend in the drier direction, while Sunday goes in the wetter direction. In fact, we could be dealing with severe weather and flooding rains late Sunday into Monday.

In the last column, I said at least 70% of Saturday would be dry. I’ll go with at least 80% on average for the day. With the region taking a glancing blow from a weak coastal storm and a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes not really reaching, there isn’t much support for widespread showers and storms.

Home projects, beach trips and the ShopRite LPGA classic will require an indoor plan B or rain gear if you plan on tackling something outside all day long. However, many outdoor events and activities may not have to contend with rain.

In fact, I believe it likely will be dry until 1 to 3 p.m. From that time, until around the 8:30 p.m. sunset, hit-or-miss showers will be around. Rainfall will be under a half-inch.

Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-60s. With limited sunshine and an onshore south-to-southeast wind, highs will be in the mid-70s, slightly below average.

Saturday evening will be dry, falling into the 60s. We’ll stay in the 60s for the rest of the night, as a warm front approaches, increasing the dew point and mugginess in the air.

Sunday continues to trend wetter. It’s still not a washout, but it does look like three rounds of rain will fall.

The first will be in the morning, from roughly 5 to 9 a.m. This will be with the warm front lifting through the area. No severe weather or flooding issues will come from this, just a few hours of rain.

The second will be a round of spotty showers and storms from noon to 5 p.m., typical during the summer. The strong June sun and the increasingly humid air will spark these up.

The potential for damaging winds and flooding rain will be there. You’ll want to secure your loose objects and cut down those large tree branches that are barely hanging on to beat out whatever the wind does.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s, staying on that onshore southerly wind.

The third will be at night, as a cold front passes through. The window for this is roughly 11 p.m. Sunday until dawn Monday, not raining the whole time. Damaging winds and flooded roads, streams and creeks are possible, though the threat is lower than the overnight.

Areas of fog will form, too. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Going into next week, Monday will be mostly dry. However, hit-or-miss afternoon showers and storms will be around. High pressure in New England will fill in for Tuesday, leading to a cooler but brighter day.

