Weather: Wednesday's gloomy, but dry, Thanksgiving will not be a washout
Weather: Wednesday's gloomy, but dry, Thanksgiving will not be a washout

Filtered Sunshine Winter

High clouds fill in overhead in Pleasantville. Clouds over 12,000 feet cannot be detected by Atlantic City International Airport, Cape May County Airport and Millville Executive Airport weather sensors. Many others across the country cannot either. Only manned observing stations can.

Wednesday won’t be the nicest looking day, but if you will be doing last-minute preparations for Thanksgiving, you will at least have a dry and mild stretch to get ready. It will be a wet Thanksgiving morning, but drier in time for turkey dinner beginning in the afternoon.

A blanket of high clouds will be overhead Wednesday morning. Below that will be patchy areas of ground fog, but that will burn off by mid-morning.

Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on the mainland and 40 at the shore, similar to how our Tuesday morning started.

High pressure will exit stage right off the New England coast Wednesday. Eventually, that will turn winds to the southeast and then the south. With warmer air coming in around the clockwise spinning high-pressure system, temperatures will rise well into the low 60s, above average for this time of the year.

Wednesday night will see the clouds thicken. A cold front nears and that will eventually kick off rain. For the evening hours, though, expect temperatures in the 50s.

I am pushing back the start time of the rainfall Thursday to 4 through 7 a.m., starting first along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor and then working toward the coast.

It does look like high pressure, as far away as it will be, will leave enough dry air behind to push up the start of the rain.

Thanksgiving morning will be a wet one. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. Traveling, though, should still be OK, with no flooding expected. Rain will then end between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dinner time will be fine. If you were thinking of setting up your feast outside, or dining out, Mother Nature will cooperate. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, likely right as the rain ends. Then, during the afternoon, expect temperatures to slide through the 50s, which is not that uncomfortable. I doubt we see sun to end the day, but you’ll notice a little drier air moving in.

Thanksgiving History

High temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport for Nov. 26. 50s occur most frequently, with 60s, expected this Thanksgiving, unusual, but not rare. 

Clouds will clear Thanksgiving night. Overnight lows will be in the 40s inland, with 50-degree readings in Atlantic City and the store.

High pressure will sit nearby for Friday. Whether it’s a day in Smithville or a stroll down the shops at Washington Street Mall, it’s tough to ask for a more comfortable one. Highs will be around 60 degrees during the afternoon, and we’ll have a mostly sunny sky.

That high pressure will quickly break down for Saturday, though. A cold front will run through the area.

Similar to Wednesday, I expect a dry, albeit, cloudy Saturday for us. Highs will peak in the seasonable mid-50s.

Expect more sun, and 50s for Sunday.

