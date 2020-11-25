Weather: Wednesday's gloomy, but dry, Thanksgiving will not be a washout

Wednesday won’t be the nicest looking day, but if you will be doing last-minute preparations for Thanksgiving, you will at least have a dry and mild stretch to get ready. It will be a wet Thanksgiving morning, but drier in time for turkey dinner beginning in the afternoon.

A blanket of high clouds will be overhead Wednesday morning. Below that will be patchy areas of ground fog, but that will burn off by mid-morning.

Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on the mainland and 40 at the shore, similar to how our Tuesday morning started.

High pressure will exit stage right off the New England coast Wednesday. Eventually, that will turn winds to the southeast and then the south. With warmer air coming in around the clockwise spinning high-pressure system, temperatures will rise well into the low 60s, above average for this time of the year.

Wednesday night will see the clouds thicken. A cold front nears and that will eventually kick off rain. For the evening hours, though, expect temperatures in the 50s.

I am pushing back the start time of the rainfall Thursday to 4 through 7 a.m., starting first along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor and then working toward the coast.