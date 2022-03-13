Weather: We may be springing forward, but Sunday will feel like winter

Sunday is the day we humans decided to spring forward an hour. However, the natural Earth we live on rejects that notion, giving us a day that will feel like mid-January. Temperatures will jump back into the 60s as we go deeper into the week, though.

Sunrise Sunday will be after 7 a.m. thanks to the change in the clock. We’ll be starting the day with plenty of sunshine and a gusty northwesterly breeze. Gone is the rain, the snow and those strong winds we had Saturday. Winds will gust to 25 to 30 mph instead of 40 to 50.

Outside, it will feel like the middle of January. That said, the sun is stronger and you probably won’t even need the heat on in your car during the middle of the day.

Morning temperatures will start out in the teens in Estell Manor and inland towns. Over in Margate and the shore, it’ll be in the low 20s. However, the wind chill will mean it will feel like around 10.

Wind chills will be below freezing all day long. High temperatures will struggle to hit 40. Average highs this time of year are on either side of 50, so despite the change forward in the clocks, we went backward with our temperatures.

The winds will relax Sunday night, and it won’t be as cold. Temperatures will fall into the 30s but settle into the more seasonable upper 20s to around 32 degrees. We should have a mainly clear sky.

Then, we’re in for a warm-up as we go into next week. It does look like winter as we know it will be over because by the time these above average temperatures are done in about a week, it will be really hard to have more than a day below 40 degrees or more than 2 inches of snow.

Monday will rise into the low to mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A gentle southwest breeze will be responsible for this warm-up.

Monday evening will be nice for enjoying that extra hour of daylight at the end of the day. We will slide through the 50s and into the 40s.

With that southwest wind, we’re raising the floor for how low temperatures can go. While a few of you nestled in the Pine Barrens will get into the 30s, most of you will be in the 40s.

Tuesday will be a treat. Another day of warm winds will get us to over 60 degrees west of the Garden State Parkway. To the east of there a cooling sea breeze will develop, typical for this time of year. We’ll be in the still mild mid-50s. There will be a higher than usual risk of wildfires this day.

Looking ahead, I believe we’re going to be just lucky enough to escape St Patrick’s Day dry Thursday. However, it will be a fairly damp day as an east wind develops ahead of an approaching coastal storm. It’ll be mostly cloudy, with highs just a hair above 50 at the coast, mid-50s inland.

It’s still a little too early to tell exactly where that coastal storm will go. It’s possible it just stays away from us and heads out to sea Thursday night. Either way, coastal flooding will be possible during the Thursday p.m. and Friday a.m. high tides, something we haven’t seen in a while.

