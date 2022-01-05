Weather: Watch for icy spots Wednesday a.m., snowy nor'easter to follow Friday

After 9 a.m., rain showers will be around until noon in places like Upper Deerfield Township but 3 p.m. in places like Brigantine. The southerly wind will work the snowy ground enough to boost temperatures into the 40s for highs.

One thing I didn’t talk about yet is the coastal flooding, and that’s good news. For the first time since New Year’s Eve, all tides will be below flood stage for the day. That will not last long, though.

That’s because a nor’easter will push more water into the bays, which will then spill into the streets Thursday night into Friday.

Thursday will be dry during the day. If you want to prep for the flooding or snow outside, you can do so. Early sun will give way to thickening clouds. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Then we get to the nor’easter. At this point, I have high confidence in the precipitation type. This will be all snow for most of us, with rain possible at times around and east of the Garden State Parkway. I have moderate confidence in the storm track, which then parlays into our snow totals.

Precipitation will begin between 1 and 4 a.m. Friday. It will end midday. So this is not as long of a storm as the Monday one.

