Weather: Warming up to near 70 Thursday, Thanksgiving week storm likely

Our roller coaster ride of temperatures will continue Wednesday in the form of rising temperatures, peaking Thursday with inland highs around 70 degrees. We’ll fall quickly into the weekend, though, as attention to a coastal storm increases for the Thanksgiving week.
It’ll still be a chilly Wednesday morning, despite high pressure in the Deep South bringing a south-to-southwest wind in the morning. We’ll range from 32 degrees well away from the bayshore to the mid-30s everywhere else inland and the mid-40s at the shore. We’ll be greeted by plenty of sunshine.
The sunshine will stay for the day, with high temperatures around 60 degrees, warm enough to stay outside comfortably.
Wednesday evening will be much milder than the past couple of nights. We’ll slide only into the 50s, good enough to leave the windows open. Overnight lows will then hang around 50 degrees in Egg Harbor City and inland towns, while Beach Haven and the shore will be in the mid-50s. The gentle southerly wind continues to raise the floor on how low temperatures can go.
Winds will pick up a bit out of the southwest Thursday. With warmer air coming in all levels of the atmosphere, temperatures at the surface will peak around 70 degrees. That’s about 15 degrees above average at Atlantic City International Airport. Even at the shore, where water temperatures in the 50s will stunt the growth of temperatures throughout the day, highs will be in the mid-60s. It’ll be a beautiful day for a walk on the boardwalk, lunch outside or outdoor work.
What goes up must come down, though. A few rain showers will pass through with a cold front between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday into Friday. Then, a surge of Canadian air will rush in. Friday at dawn will be only be roughly 35 to 40 degrees, even at the shore. Now that’s seasonable for this time of year, but it will be weather whiplash compared to where we were Thursday.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci is giving away two Rutgers football tickets and one parking pass …
Friday will be similar to Tuesday: sunny and calm, but on the chilly side, with highs around 50. What I’m concerned about is what happens Friday night with the cold. Protect your plants if they’re still growing at the shore. Overnight lows will be around freezing for the first time. Inland, lows will be 25 to 29 degrees, enough for a hard freeze.
New Jersey has its first measurable snow of the season on Nov. 15, when High Point State Par…
The weekend will be more seasonable, with dry weather and highs more in the 50s. A Thanksgiving travel week storm does become more likely though for Monday and perhaps Tuesday.
Low pressure will move into the Great Lakes. At some point, it will transfer its energy off the Northeast coast, strengthening as it does so, effectively becoming a nor’easter.
There are two scenarios at play:
Scenario 1: Rain showers Monday. It then turns windy out of the northwest (think 35-45 mph winds) for a day as winter air rushes in. Planes may be delayed in the winds afterward.
Scenario 2: Wind, rain and coastal flooding. Depending on the exact track, coastal flooding would be minor or moderate. So it’s more serious, but nothing extreme. Wintry air rushes in behind it again, with 35-45 mph gusts. Airport delays are possible again.
Stay tuned, in the meanwhile, as I track it out for you.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci