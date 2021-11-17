Weather: Warming up to near 70 Thursday, Thanksgiving week storm likely

What goes up must come down, though. A few rain showers will pass through with a cold front between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday into Friday. Then, a surge of Canadian air will rush in. Friday at dawn will be only be roughly 35 to 40 degrees, even at the shore. Now that’s seasonable for this time of year, but it will be weather whiplash compared to where we were Thursday.

Friday will be similar to Tuesday: sunny and calm, but on the chilly side, with highs around 50. What I’m concerned about is what happens Friday night with the cold. Protect your plants if they’re still growing at the shore. Overnight lows will be around freezing for the first time. Inland, lows will be 25 to 29 degrees, enough for a hard freeze.

The weekend will be more seasonable, with dry weather and highs more in the 50s. A Thanksgiving travel week storm does become more likely though for Monday and perhaps Tuesday.

Low pressure will move into the Great Lakes. At some point, it will transfer its energy off the Northeast coast, strengthening as it does so, effectively becoming a nor’easter.

There are two scenarios at play:

Scenario 1: Rain showers Monday. It then turns windy out of the northwest (think 35-45 mph winds) for a day as winter air rushes in. Planes may be delayed in the winds afterward.