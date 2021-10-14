Weather: Warming trend starts, hits summer highs Friday, but how's the weekend?

Clouds did their best to hang on Wednesday, but as high pressure inches closer, we will clear up and warm up. In fact, we’ll warm up so much that this Friday will be our warmest Friday since Aug. 27. Storms will come Saturday night.

We’re already clearing out Thursday. There will be patchy fog until about 9 a.m. After that, though, expect a mix of sun and clouds. As advertised for days, Thursday will be a warmup. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year and perfect for all outdoor activities.

We’ll carry a partly cloudy sky into Thursday evening. You can get away without the jacket as we slide into the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will continue to remain comfortable, with low to mid-60s. I don’t know about you, but I haven’t pulled out the long pants for sleeping yet; it might be a record.

High pressure will almost sit over us Friday. That will keep our winds calm for most of the day, eventually coming from the southwest later in the day as the clockwise spinning high slides offshore.