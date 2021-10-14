Weather: Warming trend starts, hits summer highs Friday, but how's the weekend?

Clouds did their best to hang on Wednesday, but as high pressure inches closer, we will clear up and warm up. In fact, we’ll warm up so much that this Friday will be our warmest Friday since Aug. 27. Storms will come Saturday night.
We’re already clearing out Thursday. There will be patchy fog until about 9 a.m. After that, though, expect a mix of sun and clouds. As advertised for days, Thursday will be a warmup. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year and perfect for all outdoor activities.
We’ll carry a partly cloudy sky into Thursday evening. You can get away without the jacket as we slide into the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will continue to remain comfortable, with low to mid-60s. I don’t know about you, but I haven’t pulled out the long pants for sleeping yet; it might be a record.
High pressure will almost sit over us Friday. That will keep our winds calm for most of the day, eventually coming from the southwest later in the day as the clockwise spinning high slides offshore.
The result will be an even warmer day. Shorts, T-shirts, sunglasses, heck, even a bathing suit will work. I’m going with low 80s for those west of the Garden State Parkway for all places except Cape May County. There, and for all places east of the parkway, it will be in the upper 70s.
A high temperature of 82 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport is our warmest for a Friday since the 93-degree heat of Aug. 27. The 82-degree high is average for Labor Day weekend, so memories of the sea and sand will be abundant. While dipping your toes in the bays and ocean is fine, don’t swim in the water, as lifeguards will not be on duty.
Friday night football and corn mazes Friday evening may only requires shorts, with temperatures falling through the 70s. The mainly clear sky will continue with dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-60s just about everywhere.
The weekend forecast remains on track. Saturday will be summery, Sunday will be just like fall. In between, a shower and thunderstorms with a potent cold front.
Winds will kick up from the southwest 15-20 mph Saturday ahead of the cold front. Morning sun will give way to clouds, and after 3 p.m., a shower will be possible. That said, it will be a mostly to completely dry day. Highs will be around 80 degrees again.
Expect one to two hours of rain between 6 p.m. and midnight. Severe weather will be unlikely but cannot be ruled out. Flooding will be unlikely.
On the back end, we will cool down and turn less humid in a hurry. It’ll feel very much like fall Sunday. Highs will tumble into the upper 60s, with plenty of sun and crisp air.
