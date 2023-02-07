Temperatures will go from the upper 40s Tuesday to the 50s, even 60s, the rest of the week.

In true spring fashion, rain, not snow, will be around for a few of the days. However, no washouts are likely.

We’ll start off Tuesday with some sunshine and temperatures in the mid-20s inland and about 30 at the coast.

However, clouds will build in. A northerly wind will turn southerly for the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 30s and 40s, topping out in the mid- to upper 40s. That’s seasonable. There could be prescribed burns by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service going on, too, in case you see smoke in the air near the Pine Barrens.

Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s overnight, as the warming southerly wind counterbalances the loss of heat from the sun.

Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday night, isolated showers will pass through the region as a cold front moves by. Rain will be light, if you get it.

We’ll dry out our air mass again Wednesday as a westerly wind blows. The sunshine will return, and we should wind up mostly sunny.

However, there isn’t any “cold” behind this cold front. The truly cold air is bottled up in western Canada and won’t be coming here anytime soon.

So, into the mid-50s we will go for highs in Hamilton Township and inland areas. Brigantine and the shore will be in the low 50s. It’ll be comfortable to be outside.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Like many nights this winter, you won’t need much heating. The evening will be in the 40s. Overnight lows will be 35 to 40 degrees.

Thursday will kick off a three-day stretch with rain in the forecast and warmth on the thermometer. A ridge of high pressure off the southeastern U.S. coast will bring in southwesterly winds. Meanwhile, surface low pressures will be near us, bringing the wet weather.

Thursday will feature a dry but cloudy morning. Between 1 and 4 p.m., rain showers will be around, mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway. They will exit between 8 and 11 p.m.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-50s again. At night, we’ll barely fall below the 50s.

Friday will be similar in that morning will be the time for outdoor plans. From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, rain has the potential to be in the forecast.

For now, I believe Friday afternoon and Friday night will be the wettest, especially at the shore. My early forecast is wet weather out by sunrise Saturday.

