Weather: Warmer than average temperatures grip NJ for at least next seven days

Those who weren’t a fan of the cooler than average October are getting their revenge in November. After a Tuesday that reached the 70s, even for most of the shore, warmer than average weather will stay with us until at least mid-next week.

The warm air is all courtesy of a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A ridge indicates a thicker atmosphere. The thicker the atmosphere, the greater capacity for heat.

At the surface, clockwise-spinning high pressure will move from the Northeast Wednesday and park itself just north of Bermuda Thursday. That will then hang around until Monday. While winds will be northerly through Thursday, they will be southerly for the weekend and into early next week, getting inland towns into the 70s.

We can group the next seven days into three periods: The mild Wednesday through Friday, the warm Saturday through Monday and the showery Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday will see winds, again, from the north to northeast until they flip south late Friday.

Morning temperatures will start in the 45 to 50 degree range inland. At the beaches, lows will be 50 to 55 degrees. This is about five degrees above average for this time of year. So, mild but nothing unusually so.

Sky conditions will be between sunny and partly sunny. While the sun is weak this time of year, it will help propel us into the 65 to 70 degree range for daytime highs inland. The coast will be a bit cooler, per usual, but still in the mid- to upper 60s.

It’ll be comfortable to be out and about during the day. Note that areas of fog will develop Thursday night and end midmorning Friday. Be careful driving around.

The Saturday through Monday period will be the warmest of the stretch. Winds will be southerly, allowing that warm air aloft to really make its presence known on the ground.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun both days. Morning lows will be in the 50s for Port Republic and the inland towns. For Atlantic City and the coast, lows will sit around 60 degrees. While we won’t break any warm record, we’ll be a step below it.

Daytime highs will be between 70 and 75 inland. The coast will be well into the 60s. Shorts and T-shirts sound good to me in a reminder than autumn is about the tug-of-war between summer and winter.

In a nod to summer, popup showers and storms will likely flair up in the afternoon both weekend days. However, this should stay toward the New Jersey Turnpike, away from our area. I’ll watch it.

Finally, we have Tuesday, Election Day. There are hints of rain, either from a system to our southeast or to our west. Forecast models are muddled on this now, but we’ll get clarity in the days ahead. Right now, if you’re voting on the day itself, you may want to take the car or bus.

I’ll give a shameless plug to our Something in the Air podcast for the second day in a row. We’ll recap the cooler than average October and the removal of drought in most of South Jersey in the latest podcast with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson. Check out the half hour show Wednesday night wherever you get your podcasts or at PressofAC.com.