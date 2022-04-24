Weather: Warm front won't pass, making Sunday cooler, with mostly dry week to come

If you’re itching for a long stretch of upper 60s, 70s and 80s, Sunday and Monday are a missed opportunity. A warm front, loaded with 80s to the south of it, will be held at the door thanks to high pressure.

That will keep winds onshore Sunday, likely coming out of the east. So if you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday, especially since there will be more sunshine. That said, it will be warmer overall. Expect highs in the upper 60s for most inland towns, though those well inland, like Folsom, will likely top 70.

At the coast, air temperatures will stay in the 50s, with ocean temperatures in the low 50s.

Going into the evening, cloud cover will increase. Winds will turn to the southeast. That’ll put more moisture in the air, while keeping it pretty mild overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

I still see areas of drizzle in the forecast on an overall gloomy Monday. As mentioned in the previous column, southeast winds are notorious for drizzle here. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy day. Highs will stay cool again, ranging from 55 to 65 degrees as you go from the beaches to the inland Pine Barrens.

Winds will turn to the southwest Monday night. We’ll drop the ocean’s influence on our weather, which means less drizzle, and less clouds. The warming wind will also keep our temperatures up. Expect just 50s for the evening. That’s where we’ll stay overnight. Seasonable low temperatures are in the mid- to upper 40s, so we’re not all that far off.

Tuesday will start out with sun. A ridge of high pressure overhead will feed in warm air from above toward the surface, and we’ll maximize that warming potential with the southwest wind.

Anything before 5 p.m. will be dry and good for outdoor work. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, with a cooling sea breeze keeping it in the 60s at the coast. Either way, it’ll be mild.

A cold front will then march through New Jersey, and a weak area of low pressure will ride along that front into our area. From about 5 p.m. until very early Wednesday morning, showers and even a thunderstorm will be around. Severe weather cannot be ruled out but is generally unlikely. We still need the rain to make up for our long-term deficit, so the 0.15 to 0.30 inches expected will be welcome.

Following this, we’ll be back to cool and breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Caught in a counterclockwise-spinning low-pressure system to our north, northwest winds, sustained 15 to 25 mph, will blow in chilly air. High temperatures will be 55 to 60 everywhere.

Lastly, happy birthday to my grandma Sunday.

