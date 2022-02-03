Weather: Visibility near 0 for part of Thursday, flash freeze for Friday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, temperatures go downhill from there. Steady rain will develop between 1 and 3 a.m. and last most of the day. Temperatures will fall from around 50 to the 40s into the morning. Then, with a northwest wind during the day, it'll fall into the 30s during the afternoon.

The northern half of the state will have an ice-and-sleet storm on their hands. For us, it's mostly rain, although when it ends between 7 and 10 p.m., there will be spotty freezing-rain showers to speak of. With 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain expected, plus another 0.25 inches or so from the melted snow, areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding are possible.

My advice would be to get where you need to be by the end of the evening commute. Even if you don't see freezing rain showers, temperatures will fall below 32 everywhere by 10 p.m., which will create icy roads where it is not treated. There will likely be more problems on the road after the storm ends than during it.

Lows Friday night as we clear out will be in the upper teens inland, with low 20s at the coast. With an arctic airmass in place, Saturday will only rise to around 32 degrees, meaning shaded areas will stay iced over all day long.