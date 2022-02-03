Weather: Visibility near 0 for part of Thursday, flash freeze for Friday

Dense fog will make driving and even walking around a challenge Thursday. We'll drop the fog Thursday night but at the expense of a soaking rain that will continue into Friday. A little freezing rain will be likely, with a flash freeze after.
Visibility will be below a quarter of a mile for a good part of the area, for a good part of the day Thursday. This is from advection fog, when a warm airmass, likely the one being blown in by the south wind Thursday, goes over a cold surface, like the cold snowpack still on the ground.
Fog will last right up until winds turn to the southwest early Friday morning. So take a few extra minutes when driving and be aware of your surroundings.
The Blizzard of 2022 brought the biggest snow in 12 years, blizzard conditions to the Jersey…
It'll be dry for most of the day. Spotty showers will be around from roughly 1 to 8 p.m. Not everyone is guaranteed to see a shower, and if you do, it will be on the lighter side.
Temperatures will be quite mild. We'll start out at 35 to 40 degrees and rise up to around 50 degrees at the coast, with mid-50s in Weymouth Township and Vineland. It'll feel like spring compared to where we have been.
The rain will end during the evening as the system essentially retreats and reloads. Fog will be present, with low visibility. We'll be steady around 50 degrees overnight, about 25 degrees above average for this time of year.
However, temperatures go downhill from there. Steady rain will develop between 1 and 3 a.m. and last most of the day. Temperatures will fall from around 50 to the 40s into the morning. Then, with a northwest wind during the day, it'll fall into the 30s during the afternoon.
The northern half of the state will have an ice-and-sleet storm on their hands. For us, it's mostly rain, although when it ends between 7 and 10 p.m., there will be spotty freezing-rain showers to speak of. With 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain expected, plus another 0.25 inches or so from the melted snow, areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding are possible.
My advice would be to get where you need to be by the end of the evening commute. Even if you don't see freezing rain showers, temperatures will fall below 32 everywhere by 10 p.m., which will create icy roads where it is not treated. There will likely be more problems on the road after the storm ends than during it.
Lows Friday night as we clear out will be in the upper teens inland, with low 20s at the coast. With an arctic airmass in place, Saturday will only rise to around 32 degrees, meaning shaded areas will stay iced over all day long.
The potential for a coastal storm Sunday has gone down to zero. That storm system will stay completely offshore, with dry high pressure sill overhead. Highs will rise slightly into the upper 30s.
More than 33 inches of snow had fallen at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor …
Also, I'll be taking some time off after this busy start to 2022. You can always visit PressofAC.com for the latest radar, and we will still have new weather content for you on our website. Have a great (long) weekend, and I'll talk to you Tuesday.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci