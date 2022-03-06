Weather: Update to temperatures shows record warmth possible through Monday

At Atlantic City International Airport, record warmth will be possible for the high and low temperature Sunday as well as the high and low temperature Monday. Records at the airport date to 1944.

At Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, record warmth is possible for both low temperatures Sunday and Monday. Historical observations at the marina date to 1874.

Anything and everything springtime outside will be good both days, as long as you’re OK with the gusty winds. We’ll live and die by the wind over the next two days, warming us up at the expense of tipped over garbage cans and loose lawn furniture.

A warm front will lift north across the area early Sunday morning. A stationary front will then hover over the northern third of the state Sunday night. However, that actually turns into a warm front, lifting into New England. Winds will be gusty both days, sustained 15-20 mph with gusts in the 30s.

The direction of the wind will be key to temperatures. As we’ve been saying for a few days, Sunday’s winds will be west-southwest, with southwest winds Monday. That will make a difference.

A west-southwest wind is offshore enough to pin back most of that cooling sea breeze that wants to develop. As a result, we’re going for highs in the upper 60s inland and the mid-60s along the coast. In terms of rain, a shower will be possible until about 10 a.m. Even with this, though, most of the day will be dry.

Dining out Sunday evening will be nice, minus the wind. Expect 60s and 50s for the first few hours after sunset. We’ll bottom out around 50 just before midnight but then rise after midnight, due to the heat-trapping clouds and warming wind.

If we stay above 51 degrees at ACY and 48 degrees in Atlantic City by midnight, we’ll have the record for the warmest low temperature for the day.

Monday’s southwest wind will mean shorts weather northwest of Upper Township. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with a chance of ACY tying or breaking the record high of 75 degrees.

For Manahawkin, Linwood or West Cape May, expect highs to peak in the upper 60s.

Make a trip over the bridges, and it gets even cooler. I use the term loosely since we’ll be in the low 60s, which is quite comfortable for this time of year.

It’ll be a dry day, so no worries there. However, it will still be fairly cloudy.

Moving into Monday evening, you’ll just need a light jacket. We’ll be in the 60s and 50s there. However, rain will develop between 8 and 11 p.m. with a cold front that will put an end to the spring fever.

Expect rain for most of the overnight hours, ending between 2 and 5 a.m. from west to east. Winds will turn to the north, and we’ll be in the mid-40s Tuesday morning.

With cooler air pushing in, we won’t rise much Tuesday, despite the strong March sun coming out. High temperatures will be more seasonable, in the low to mid-50s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

