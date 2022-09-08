Weather: Up to a foot of tidal flooding likely Thursday as the sun returns

While the sunshine will slowly return Thursday, the coastal flooding will not go away. Minor to moderate flood stage is expected for the Thursday p.m. high tide, while away from the water, conditions will be comfortable.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

We’ll start off with the increasing sunshine. Our coastal storm is not so much coastal as it is an open-water storm Thursday morning. High pressure in New England will stiff-arm that system out near Bermuda, where it will eventually be picked up by Hurricane Earl, which will move from just south of to near Bermuda during the day Thursday.

What that means is morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun.

For us, that will still mean a northeast wind like Wednesday, but it won’t be as strong as Wednesday’s. Sustained winds will be 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts in the 20s at the beaches. That northeast wind, along with Earl, will keep the rip current risk high into the day. With lifeguards few and far between during the week now, it’s best to stay out of the (warm and tempting) ocean.

Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper 60s. We’ll go from the mid-70s on the sand in Brigantine to the low 80s in Egg Harbor Township and the Garden State Parkway corridor to the mid-80s out west in Buena. It will be fairly humid, too.

In terms of tidal flooding, expect roughly the same amount of water on the roads and property between 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday as you did Wednesday evening. Minor, perhaps moderate in Cape May County, flood stage will be around.

In those areas that are in minor stage, expect up to 9 inches of water on the low-lying and bayside roads. In moderate flood stage spots, expect up to a foot of water, and for places with water to creep farther inland.

After the flood water recedes and the sun sinks in the sky, it will be a comfortable Thursday evening. Temperatures will slide through the 70s into the 60s by midnight.

As the sky turns mainly clear, lows will range from around 60 degrees inland to the mid-60s at the coast. In other words, most of us will be OK leaving the air conditioner off.

Friday will pick up from where Thursday left off, and that will mean plenty of sunshine. High pressure will nearly sit overhead. With Canadian origins, the airmass will be dry. Yes, it’ll feel like early fall, with warm air and that crisp feel to it.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s at the beaches again, moving into the mid-80s far inland. After school sports will be great.

The water will still have its issues. The rip current risk will remain elevated. Minor stage tidal flooding will be likely between 6 and 10 p.m. However, taking the boat out or lying out on the sand looks great. Winds will be lighter out of the northeast.

Friday night will be seasonable and dry. Again, your evening plans will be in the 70s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 60s.

The weekend still looks to be a winner if you want to be outside and enjoy September. High pressure will sit overhead Saturday and shift just offshore Sunday. That will keep any rain to our west.

We’ll load up on sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 70s at the shore to mid-80s inland. We’ll lose the northeast winds, getting replaced by a light and variable breeze. This is the day of the full harvest moon, but the tidal flooding should be few and far between. I’ll update this though if need be.

Sunday will see morning sun give way to clouds. It’ll turn pretty muggy with seasonable early fall air.

Finally, a reminder to not drive through flood water. Not only can the salt water corrode your car, but the wake caused by driving through it can damage someone’s property. I think many of us are aware of this, but I always like to say it.