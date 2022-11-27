Weather: Up to 6 hours of rain Sunday with strong winds, dry early next week

Sunday will be a near washout. While it will rain for six hours at most, it will nearly all fall during the daytime hours, which continue to get shorter. Strong southwest winds will turn northwest Monday as we dry out.

If you have outdoor work or decorating that you’d like to do, focus it on the early morning. Rain looks to begin between 10 a.m. and noon, starting around the Delaware Bay and moving toward Ocean County.

The rain will be mostly continuous for the rest of the day, ending between 5 and 7 p.m.

I’m bumping up rainfall totals a bit from the last column. It looks like we should be between 0.4 and 0.8 inches. There will be a few areas of roadway ponding. However, no other issues are expected. This will be a beneficial rain. Cape May County from North Wildwood to Cape May Court House on south is still in drought.

Winds will kick up during the day. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, strongest at the shore, from the southwest. Gusts should hold to the 30s.

That said, there is the potential for much higher gusts. About a half mile up, winds are blowing up to 70 mph. We’ll need a thunderstorm or heavy rain to drag that down to the surface. It’s unlikely, but something I’ll watch.

That southwest wind will draw in warm air. We’ll already be rising through the 40s as the sun rises. Daytime highs will be around 60 degrees just about everywhere. It’ll be damp, perhaps even sticky feeling at that.

After the rain ends, a cold front will pass through. That will change winds to the west. The rain and moisture will get wicked away. However, there won’t be much of a cold bite with this front.

As a result, we’ll only fall through the 50s during the evening under a mainly clear sky. Clouds look to fill in after midnight as colder air aloft moves in, creating unstable air. Lows will only be in the upper 40s for Egg Harbor City and inland areas. Ventnor and the shore will be in the low 50s.

The second cold front will come Monday morning, and that will change things. Winds will turn to the northwest, staying sustained at 15 to 25 mph. Expect a mostly cloudy sky through midday. A 15-minute rain shower is possible. That would be all, though. Sunshine will come out for the afternoon.

With morning lows already mild for this time of year, it won’t be chilly Monday. However, highs will only rise a few degrees, peaking in the mid-50s.

Once the sun sets and the winds relax, we’ll fall quickly. Expect 50s, 40s and even inland 30s during the evening. We should dip below freezing in most inland towns for Tuesday morning lows. The shore will stay a few degrees above.

Tuesday will be a quiet, tranquil, late fall day. Sunshine will be plentiful, winds will be light and high temperatures will be seasonable in the low 50s. High pressure stretching along the entire East Coast will keep it pleasant from Maine to Miami.

Wednesday will be our next stormy day. It’ll play out similarly to Sunday. We’ll get a few hours of windswept rain. There will be an outside shot of a thunderstorm. Temperatures should be a few degrees above average as well.