Weather: Unsettled Saturday, Mother's Day likely dry

Saturday will not be bright and sunny. There will be some showers. However, it will be mostly dry. Conditions will try to clear out ahead of the scheduled NASA rocket launch Saturday night, with Mother’s Day likely winding up dry.
An area of convergence, or air meeting up and rising, will be overhead Saturday morning. Rising air usually leads to rain. Temperatures will start out between 45 and 50 degrees.
As we go on throughout the day, a shower will be possible at any point. That being said, most outdoor events will be OK, unless they’re going to take a long time. The wettest time looks to be the afternoon, so try to focus your critical outdoor plans on the morning.
Tune in to Facebook at 10 a.m. May 8 to learn about “Weather In the Pinelands” with Meteorol…
Otherwise, it’s going to be a raw, gloomy day. Don’t expect too much sunshine, and with a northeast wind, highs will struggle to get to 60, about 10 degrees below average.
By sunset, the showers will largely taper off. I believe by 10 p.m., we’ll be completely dry. The NASA rocket launch from Wallops Island will be in the 8 p.m. hour. Some of you will be able to see it in the southern sky, as cloud cover should be patchy then. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the evening. As we go into Mother’s Day morning, lows will be in the low 40s in Buena Vista Township and inland, with lows a couple of degrees warmer in Brigantine and along the shore.
Set your sights on the southern horizon Saturday night. As long as the clouds clear out, a l…
Moving into Mother’s Day itself, I still like the idea of a dry forecast. We’ll catch sun in the morning as winds come out of the west. Planting a garden, brunch and church services are all looking good.
During the afternoon, some clouds will work in. However, I believe the rain will still be well to our west. Highs will still only be in the low to mid-60s, though. That’s because the jet stream, the river of air about 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will be to our south.
During the evening, a warm front will slide in from the west. There should not be much rising motion in our neck of the woods during this time. Rather, the northern half of the state would have this, and rain will be the result.
Temperatures probably will drop into the low to mid-50s by midnight, then, on a gusty southwest wind, rise to around 60 by dawn Monday.
Eventually, a cold front will slice through the area. A shower or two will be likely with this, mainly during the morning. We should see p.m. sun as winds turn to the northwest around 10 mph. Highs will get to around 70.
Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry as high pressure nudges in from the Great Plains. Expect a gusty Tuesday, with winds from the northwest. Highs will be in the 60s, staying below average.