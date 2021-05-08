Weather: Unsettled Saturday, Mother's Day likely dry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moving into Mother’s Day itself, I still like the idea of a dry forecast. We’ll catch sun in the morning as winds come out of the west. Planting a garden, brunch and church services are all looking good.

During the afternoon, some clouds will work in. However, I believe the rain will still be well to our west. Highs will still only be in the low to mid-60s, though. That’s because the jet stream, the river of air about 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will be to our south.

During the evening, a warm front will slide in from the west. There should not be much rising motion in our neck of the woods during this time. Rather, the northern half of the state would have this, and rain will be the result.

Temperatures probably will drop into the low to mid-50s by midnight, then, on a gusty southwest wind, rise to around 60 by dawn Monday.

Eventually, a cold front will slice through the area. A shower or two will be likely with this, mainly during the morning. We should see p.m. sun as winds turn to the northwest around 10 mph. Highs will get to around 70.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry as high pressure nudges in from the Great Plains. Expect a gusty Tuesday, with winds from the northwest. Highs will be in the 60s, staying below average.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

