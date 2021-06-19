Weather: Turning hotter, more humid Fathers' Day weekend; monitoring tropics

I’d back have a good indoor backup plan if you have outdoor events going on. However, you don’t necessarily have to cancel them unless you want to play it safe. Any thunderstorm will bring the potential for damaging wind gusts and roadway flooding, as a very soupy airmass is loaded with moisture.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After 4 a.m., the cold front should be far enough south to dry us out. We’ll get some clearing, with lows around 70.

Then, the summer solstice, and Father’s Day. The longest day of the year brings a peak sun angle of 74.1 degrees to Atlantic City (73.7 degrees in Barnegat Light and Stafford Township, and 74.5 degrees in Cape May). This will be at “solar noon,” the time of day when the sun is highest in the sky, which is right around 1 p.m.

I still believe we’ll be able to soak up much of the roughly 14 hours and 55 minutes of daylight we get as the Northern Hemisphere tilts closest to the sun.

Outdoor cookouts with dad, a day crabbing or a day out on the town is looking good. It will be hot but not as muggy. Highs will get to around 90 for Hamilton Township and inland spots, while Ventnor and the shore will be in the upper 80s. No issues will be had here, with early sun giving way to some clouds.