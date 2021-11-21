Weather: Travel week starts off with rain, wind; temperatures then swing

Sunday will be cloudy but comfortable. A cold front will then bring a few hours of rain and wind to the area Monday. A roller coaster ride of temperatures then will take us through Thanksgiving week.

+3 4-D weather visualization could come to pilots, thanks to Jersey Shore company A Jersey Shore company is looking to visualize weather data in a way never before used in th…

We’ll start off Sunday with some sunshine. Temperatures will be above freezing everywhere, with mid- to upper 30s inland and low 40s at the shore. The shore did not actually get the freeze last night, staying just above. So good news for the vegetable gardens still out there. We’ll have another shot next week.

It’ll be warmer but cloudier than Saturday. High temperatures will manage to get into the upper 50s, on a gentle southerly wind. Moisture will be added to the atmosphere, which will set the stage for rain to come.

The evening will remain cloudy but dry as we fall into the 40s. Then, between 10 p.m. and midnight, rain will work in from west to east as a cold front pushes through. The rain will be scattered at first, turning steady for a few hours early Monday morning. Winds will kick up out of the south, gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Rain will then end between 10 a.m. and noon Monday. Winds will turn to the northwest, bringing in drier air. Temperatures will likely have risen to the mid-50s by sunrise, and we’ll stay in the mid-50s all day long as some sun comes out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}