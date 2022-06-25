Weather: Touching 90 degrees inland with cooling sea breezes all weekend

If you like the heat, go west. If you like highs near 80, head to the beach.

No matter where you are, though, you’ll be greeted with sunshine and dew points that don’t bring that typical summertime sultriness.

A little bit of fog will be present through 8 a.m. Saturday, primarily inland. Otherwise, we’re talking about plenty of sunshine, with temperatures beginning in the upper 50s in the Pine Barrens to the mid-60s at the beaches.

WATCH NOW: Your weekend of June 25-26 sea and sand forecast Meteorologist Joe Martucci says this weekend should be the first "A" in the shore summer wee…

Surface high pressure will sit nearly overhead, with upper-level high pressure to the south. This will keep our sky pretty cloud free with very warm temperatures inland. However, with the air pressure gradient weak overhead, a cooling sea breeze will set up late morning and push all the way to the New Jersey Turnpike.

Still, high temperatures will get to the upper 80s, even low 90s in places like Hammonton and Vineland, before cooling a bit when the onshore breeze takes hold.

At the shore itself, highs will likely peak around 80 late morning, then fall a bit as the onshore wind kicks in, only to warm back up to 80 degrees later in the afternoon.

Dew points will be around 60 degrees, just a touch humid in my book. Graduation parties, your beach trip (low risk of rip currents) or basketball games all look great. Just make sure to use sunscreen and sunglasses.

Saturday evening will be comfortable, falling into the 80s and 70s by midnight. We’ll have a mainly clear sky. No fog is likely, as air temperatures won’t meet the dew point.

By the time Sunday starts, morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s, right around seasonable for late June.

Sunday will largely follow in the footsteps of Saturday. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky, and dew points will remain low. High pressure will shift offshore, bringing a southwest wind around that clockwise-spinning high-pressure system.

That sea breeze front shouldn’t go much farther west than the Garden State Parkway. To the east of there, highs should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Farther inland, highs will increase, reaching 90 for Mays Landing and most inland spots. Again, it won’t feel all that uncomfortable with dew points staying down.

Sunday night will turn cloudier and more humid. A cold front will creep in closer from the west. You’ll probably want the air conditioner on to stay comfortable. The evening will again be in the 80s and 70s. However, the cloud cover will trap in some of the heat from the day, and lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Monday will be a one-day special of rain before at least a three-day stretch of rain-free and dry conditions.

The cold front will move in and slow down as it passes through the area. Expect rain to begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., from west to east. Embedded thunderstorms will be in this as well. This should continue for the rest of the day, ending between 8 and 11 p.m. Monday.

Rain will be heavy at times, thanks to a soupy, southwest wind. Areas of road, stream and creek flooding are possible. Generally, a half-inch to an inch of rain will fall, with localized higher amounts. Severe weather is unlikely, but I’ll watch it.

It won’t rain in that whole window, so a run or dog walk will be OK at times. However, outdoor projects should wait for Tuesday or Thursday, which will be a lot like this weekend.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.