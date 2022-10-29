Weather: Tidal flooding, sunshine for 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. Thankfully, our weather this Oct. 29 is nothing like what happened in 2012. Sunshine will prevail. However, coastal flooding will be around during the day, too. Expect clouds to build with some flooding Sunday.

If you flooded Friday, you’ll likely do so again Saturday. Minor stage tidal flooding is expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Up to 6 inches of salt water will be likely on vulnerable roads.

We’ll get one more round of tidal flooding between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Flooding will be less than Saturday, though, lasting for just up to two hours. Only the most susceptible spots will see water. Most roads will be passable.

This is all thanks to a persistent northeast wind that will continue to blow through the weekend. While winds will not be strong Saturday or Sunday, the fetch of the onshore winds will stretch over 1,000 miles. That will still push water onto normally dry land.

In a change to the forecast, it no longer looks like flooding will be present Monday. So there’s a Halloween treat.

Saturday will start in the 40s inland (with a few 30-degree readings in the Pine Barrens) and around 50 at the shore. All of this is right around average for this time of year.

Clockwise-spinning high pressure will remain to our north, with counterclockwise-spinning low pressure to our southeast.

Like Friday, there will be stratocumulus clouds (dark, rounded clouds about 5,000 feet high) moving in from the northeast. However, given high pressure strengthens a bit, they won’t be as widespread. Places like Hammonton or Bridgeton should be mostly sunny. Meanwhile, Brigantine and Lower Township should be mostly cloudy.

Either way, temperatures will generally sit around 60 degrees for highs, making it fairly comfortable.

The evening will be more of the same in terms of cloud cover. The evening will fall through the 50s, with 40s by midnight in spots where it is clearer.

Low temperatures will be 45 to 50 degrees or thereabouts for most. The exception will be where it is clear, as those areas could drop into the 30s.

Sunday will see everywhere cloud back up. High clouds will move in from the southwest while the lower clouds move in from the northeast. There’s an outside shot of drizzle or sprinkles along and east of the Garden State Parkway, but outdoor plans should be fine.

Highs will be around 60 degrees in Longport and the shore. Buena Vista Township and inland areas will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll wrap the weekend with a cloudy sky and pockets of drizzle. Again, the evening will fall into the 50s. When we kick off Halloween morning, it’ll be cool enough for a jacket to start the day.

It looks like the weather will provide that eerie, spooky Halloween atmosphere. Fog, mist and a few showers are all likely. Southerly winds will bring warmer air, and highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s. However, that warm air will go over the cooler New Jersey land, condensing air into fog.

Trick-or-treat time in the late afternoon and evening will be in the 60s. I don’t believe it’ll be a washout to the point you need to dress like Mary Poppins and carry an umbrella. However, rain gear will be good to have as a backup if you’re outside.

The evening will fall through the 60s and 50s, mild. Fog and drizzle will continue into Tuesday morning. Just a light extra layer will be needed to start the day.