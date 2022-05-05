Weather: Thursday's the warmest for a while as wind, rain, coastal flooding come

Thursday will be the warmest and calmest day for at least the following five days. A soaking rain will be around the first half of Mother’s Day weekend, with wind and likely tidal flooding for the second half, and beyond.

Thursday will start off with a good amount of sunshine and a mild start, generally in the low 50s everywhere. Winds will be from the north, keeping the air dry.

The power of the very strong early May sun, similar to early August at this point, will bring our temperatures up. The inland towns will get to around 70 degrees. However, I do expect a cooling sea breeze at the shore to develop, which will cap temperatures in the low 60s midmorning.

As the day goes on, clouds will move in ahead of a snaking warm front that will push into the Virginias. The clouds will thicken overnight. That would typically keep us warmer than usual, but winds will turn onshore, which will blow the mid-50s ocean air our way. The result will be us staying around 50 for lows, spot on seasonable.

Get used to the onshore wind. Between Friday and at least Tuesday, that will be the wind direction. That will continue our cooler than average streak that began in mid-April. That will also lead to tidal flooding and, in combination with a surface low-pressure system passing through this weekend and then meandering off the Southeastern Coast into the middle of next week, will bring strong winds and rain. Here’s what to know about each aspect of the forecast.

Rain

The wettest part of the forecast will stretch from noon to 2 p.m. Friday to 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Off-and-on showers will then be around for the remainder of the day, ending for good around midnight Saturday.

Stories behind covering and living through tornadoes | Across the Sky podcast It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.

We need the rain. In all, between a half-inch to an inch will fall for most. However, those in Cumberland or Salem counties may pick up 1½ inches.

After that, we’re dry, as the low pressure drifts farther away and high pressure in Atlantic Canada influences us again.

Wind

Winds will be strongest Saturday into Mother’s Day. Winds will be sustained 20 to 30 mph, highest along the coast, both days, dropping a bit at night. A low-level jet stream of windier conditions will exist Saturday, which would put shore gusts in the 40s. It won’t be damaging winds, but it will be a nuisance and not good for any holiday weekend events.

Otherwise, Friday, Monday and Tuesday will see breezy but not strong winds. It’ll be sustained 15 to 25 mph. They should all be from the northeast.

Coastal flooding

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

Onshore winds that are strong and pulling from a long distance, out past Maine, should, unfortunately, bring us multiple rounds of tidal flooding between Sunday and Wednesday.

I expect this to mostly be in minor flood stage, the nuisance flooding that happens roughly two dozen times a year. However, moderate flood stage cannot be ruled out in the back bays, which will be unlikely to drain out. That would bring water damage to unraised homes and businesses.

It could be worse. Since our winds will be northeasterly, we won’t get the full push of water onto shore, thanks to Long Island and Cape Cod to our northeast, especially Ocean and Monmouth counties. Furthermore, it’s the quarter moon, which brings astronomically lower tides.

Have a plan to keep your car safe from the floodwaters. Plan alternative routes as well for the two hours or so on each side of high tide.

Temperatures It’ll be chilly for early May. Highs will be between 55 and 65 degrees. The warmest temperatures will be far inland, while Atlantic City, Barnegat Light and the coast will likely not poke above 60 degrees. (tncms-asset)2ab0bfa2-cbc7-11ec-a4b5-b7c40c9ce15b[9](/tncms-asset)

y, our latest Something in the Air podcast is out, recapping April with New Jersey State Climatologist, one of my two weather parents and birthday buddy (May 13) Dave Robinson. Check it out at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts. Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.