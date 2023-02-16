Expect more temperatures in the 60s inland and 50s at the coast. Needed rain will move in Thursday and Friday, though neither day will be a washout. Seasonable air arrives Saturday.

Feb. 16 is all about April warmth and April showers. Temperatures will start off between 45 and 50 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, get them done before noon. After that, a round of rain will pass from south to north through 4 p.m.

Temperatures will rise into the 60s for Weymouth Township and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will remain in the 50s, as that southerly wind pulls in some of that 40-something-degree ocean temperature.

Sprinkles will be around on a cloudy Thursday evening. Temperatures will stay in the 50s as a warm front lifts to the north of us, blowing in a breezy southwest wind. That'll be more like June than February.

Going into Friday morning, rain will begin between 6 and 8 a.m. It'll be a slick morning commute. The steadiest rain will be mid- to late morning.

Between noon and 3 p.m., the rain will exit from west to east. Outdoor activities or work could be fine for the afternoon, as long as you can handle the wet ground.

Temperatures will be wacky Friday. We'll get into the 60s inland and 50s at the coast again late in the morning. Then, as winds move from the southwest to the northwest and pick up speed, we'll fall into the afternoon and evening. We should be in the 40s by sunset.

After midnight, wind chills will be in the teens in a number of spots with air temperatures in the 20s. This is February weather.

We'll get that February weather for at least about 24 hours. Saturday will be seasonable. Highs will reach the mid-40s inland, with low 40s at the coast. Winds will be from the northwest and west.

Winds will flip and blow from the southwest Saturday. Lows will be around 30 inland and upper 30s at the coast, pretty chilly. However, that will still be above average.

Then, we go right back to around 50 degrees on a dry Sunday, and we're in the 50s and 60s through at least Wednesday.

If you are a snow lover, I may have good news for you. There is the potential for snow in the Feb. 23-24 timeframe. Given how warm it's been, it'll take a lot to do it. However, with arctic high pressure to the north and a storm system ejecting out near Texas, we could "thread" the needle and get snow.

