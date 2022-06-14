Weather: Thunderstorms strike Tuesday, tidal flooding occurs through Wednesday

A few rounds of rain and even thunderstorms will pass Tuesday morning, with gradually improving conditions for the afternoon. With the full strawberry supermoon in play, tidal flooding will threaten both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

The mesoscale convective system, a cluster of thunderstorms that forms its own low pressure system and takes a mind of its own, will be pushing through the region between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Within this we'll see multiple rounds of rain, and possible thunderstorms. There has been many reports of severe weather will this from the Dakota to the Midwest to Pennsylvania between Monday and Monday night.

Severe weather will be possible, however it won't be widespread. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and a tornado are possible. Secure loose objects, cut down large, hanging tree branches and if you're in a tornado warning, get to your safe space (inside, lowest floor possible, away from windows).

Therefore, expect a round of rain between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around from 10 a.m., ending between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from west to east.

Pockets of roadway flooding and gusty winds are still in the realm of possibility, but this will cause only minor problems.

Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-60s with a muggy feel on a southwest wind.

Given the wet and cloudy morning, we lose the amount of time we have to warm up. Therefore, expect highs in the mid-70s.

Winds will turn to the northeast for the afternoon around the counter-clockwise-spinning low-pressure system. That will lower dew points to the dry 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be the least humid of the week. Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s. It’ll be nice enough for most of us to leave the windows open.

Also during the evening will come minor stage tidal flooding, as the Full Strawberry Supermoon, where the moon will appear larger in the sky, as well as the northeast wind will put saltwater onshore. Expect flooding in the "usual" spots between 7 and 11 p.m. Up to six inches of flood water will be likely.

Morning lows will generally be between 60 and 65 degrees. Those in the rural Pine Barrens will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will see surface high pressure move in from New England. You’ll see plenty of sunshine. Northeast winds will make the shore much cooler than inland. Places like Strathmere should only rise into the mid-70s. Further inland and away from the influence of the 60-something ocean waters, Mays Landing and inland towns will be in the mid-70s.

Since we are near the full strawberry moon and will have northeast winds, minor stage tidal flooding is expected at any point from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Up to 6 inches of saltwater will be seen on bayside roadways. Make sure to avoid the floodwater.

Otherwise, clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. High pressure will be right to our east and will diminish as much of the rain that’s coming with the next system. However, we’re likely going to end up with a few morning showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is likely this time, with up to a half-inch of rain in spots, mainly away from the coast, furthest from the high pressure.

The rest of Thursday then looks good. Outdoor plans look fine, with highs generally 75 to 80 degrees.

