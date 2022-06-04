Weather: This weekend should be the least humid of the summer

A cold front will be positioned to our northwest Saturday that will pass during the evening. It’s a weak front, though, bringing not much more than a few clouds and a change in wind direction.

High pressure will be in store for most of the day. Temperatures will start out in the mid-50s in Galloway Township and inland towns, with near 60 readings in Brigantine and the shore.

For the afternoon, winds will be from the west, turning south with a sea breeze at the coast. Dew points will be in the 50s inland, with mid-60s at the coast when the southerly wind kicks in. High temperatures should be in the 75- to 80-degree range just about everywhere. The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be great.

That dry cold front will pass during the evening. Winds will turn to the north. Dew points will fall even more. We’ll be in the 70s and 60s during the evening. Sunday morning will wind up in the 50s in most spots. However, those well in the Pine Barrens could drop into the chilly 40s.

Previewing the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season | Across the Sky podcast 🎧 The Across the Sky podcast discusses the 2022 hurricane season with a guest from the National Weather Service.

With the low dew points and highs of 70 to 75 degrees, Sunday could pass as a late September day. Winds will turn to the northeast, picking up some of that chillier ocean air. Also, in a nod to September and hurricane season, the outermost clouds from “Alex,” which could be a tropical storm or hurricane, may be overhead for the afternoon.

Otherwise, look for a comfortable day. If you’re extending the weekend into Sunday night outside, you’ll have very pleasant conditions. Temperatures will slide into the 70s and 60s.

Winds will turn to the southeast, raising the floor on how low temperatures will go. Expect to be somewhere around 60 degrees come Monday morning.

Next week will start dry but end unsettled. Monday and Tuesday should be seasonable, with sunshine. A cold front will bring showers or storms for a few hours Wednesday. A more potent system arrives Thursday. Severe weather will be possible, but we’re still days away.

Finally, the fifth annual shore summer weekend weather report card is underway. On our website now is our grade for Memorial Day weekend (B+) and the grading rubric for the best weather to hang at the beach all day. The grading’s a bit subjective, but I’m confident we’re all looking for the same things for a weekend at the coast.

Here's meteorologist Joe Martucci's shore summer weekend weather report card The fifth annual shore summer weekend weather report card is here and 2022 got off to a very…

Look for the prior weekend’s grade each weekend at PressofAC.com/weather.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.