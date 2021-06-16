Weather: This stretch should be the least humid until September as sun continues

While the first cold front knocked out the rain early Tuesday, a second cold front that was set to pass early Wednesday should have knocked out any remaining humidity. Dew points will dip into the dry 40s for part of the remaining week, which should be the driest air until autumn comes.
Temperatures will kick off Wednesday morning in the upper 50s to the low 60s everywhere. That’s just about seasonable for this time of year. Surface high pressure will be located in the Midwest and, around the clockwise system, drying northwesterly winds.
However, just because winds are coming from Canada doesn’t mean it will be a cool day. As typical after a cold front passes in the summer, temperatures are as warm, if not warmer, after the front passes. This is because less humid air heats up quicker than muggy air. Think about how metal (dry) heats up faster than a pot of water (wet). It’s the same concept.
Morning sunshine will mix with fair weather afternoon clouds. High temperatures will soar to 80 degrees on the mainland. The shore should get up to 80 degrees around midday, before the cooling sea breeze takes over the offshore winds and cools it to the 70s. There will be a low risk of rip currents, so the beach is looking great.
Temperatures Wednesday evening will be in the 70s and fall into the 60s under a clear sky. Leave the windows open and let the breeze roll on in. Radiational cooling will take over, very quick cooling that occurs with a clear sky, light winds and low dew points. That will lead to a wide range of temperatures.
Well inland, in the Pine Barrens, lows will be in the upper 40s. For most mainland spots, lows will be in the low 50s. Meanwhile, at the shore, the relatively milder ocean waters will counteract the radiational cooling. Therefore, lows will be in the upper 50s.
Soak up the sun Thursday because I see a mostly sunny sky and a warm day. Highs will get up to the mid- and upper 70s. Given dew points in the 40s, which is very low for this time of year, it will feel more like September than mid-June. Anything outdoors will be just fine. Enjoy.
Thursday night will be similar to Wednesday night. Expect comfortable jeans and T-shirt weather during the evening. Overnight lows will a touch milder, with about 50-degree readings in rural Pine Barrens spots, mid-50s elsewhere inland (like Absecon) and near 60 readings for Longport and the shore.
Friday will see high pressure at the surface move to the east. Aloft, the trough of lower pressure will shift east. Both of these combined will lead to southwesterly winds in all levels of the atmosphere. So, the climb up the thermometer begins.
It will be a summery day, with highs in the low to mid-80s. We’ll have a partly sunny sky, as rain holds just to the south.
As we turn to the weekend, it looks like spotty thunderstorms will be around for part of Saturday. I’d keep your cookout or plans by the water, though. It’ll be hot and a bit humid, with highs of 85 to 90 degrees.
Sunday still looks to have a thunderstorm, but we are trending drier given the latest model runs. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Likely dry with a mix of clouds and sun.
Mostly sunny with lower humidity
A mix of sun and clouds
Filtered sunshine
Mostly dry, with thunderstorms during the evening. Hot inland.
Muggy and stormy, but not a washout.
Sun with a few storms
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci