Weather: This stretch should be the least humid until September as sun continues

While the first cold front knocked out the rain early Tuesday, a second cold front that was set to pass early Wednesday should have knocked out any remaining humidity. Dew points will dip into the dry 40s for part of the remaining week, which should be the driest air until autumn comes.

Temperatures will kick off Wednesday morning in the upper 50s to the low 60s everywhere. That’s just about seasonable for this time of year. Surface high pressure will be located in the Midwest and, around the clockwise system, drying northwesterly winds.

However, just because winds are coming from Canada doesn’t mean it will be a cool day. As typical after a cold front passes in the summer, temperatures are as warm, if not warmer, after the front passes. This is because less humid air heats up quicker than muggy air. Think about how metal (dry) heats up faster than a pot of water (wet). It’s the same concept.

Morning sunshine will mix with fair weather afternoon clouds. High temperatures will soar to 80 degrees on the mainland. The shore should get up to 80 degrees around midday, before the cooling sea breeze takes over the offshore winds and cools it to the 70s. There will be a low risk of rip currents, so the beach is looking great.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}