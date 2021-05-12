Weather: The sun shines for most of the week as temperatures warm up

Tuesday afternoon was the last of any real cloud cover until the end of the week. High pressure will dominate Wednesday and Thursday, keeping rain well away. The weekend then looks to be lovely to hang outside, with only one weak shower threat.

A ridge of upper-level high pressure will sit overhead. In addition, high pressure will be to the northwest of us. The combination of the two will yield plenty of blue sky, strong May sunshine and a little bit of a breeze.

Gusts will get to 25 mph during the morning, diminishing during the afternoon as the air pressure gradient relaxes. While a ridge of high pressure means a thicker atmosphere, and a larger capacity for heat to build in, high temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper 60s, slightly below average.

During the evening, we’ll have a clear sky. Coupled with light winds and low dew points, temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening. For overnight lows, we’ll be in the low 40s for most of the mainland, with a few upper 30s in the rural Pine Barrens. Meanwhile, the shore will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be nearly the same as Wednesday. We’ll be a little bit warmer, though, as the weaker winds allow for the sun to do its thing and bake the ground, without the winds mixing away the warmer air.