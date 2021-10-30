Weather: The storm's worst is gone, but impacts remains into Halloween weekend

Coastal flooding will continue to be a concern Saturday. Despite the front passing, winds will still be from the south, sustained 5 to 10 mph. The flooding won’t be like what we saw Friday. However, solid minor flood stage will be likely with the afternoon high tide, between 3 to 5 p.m. Moderate flood stage will be possible in the northern shorelines of the back bays. Move your cars if you need to, and do not drive through the salt water, as it will corrode your car.

A shower will be possible through midnight. After that, we will dry out, though we won’t clear out. It will be still be cloudy. This will hold on to the daytime heat, so lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s, about 10 degrees above average.

Then, we go to Halloween, which I will still call a fun-sized candy bar of a treat. It will be fairly cloudy, and we’ll still be dealing with coastal flooding during both high tides near the back bays for the hour surrounding high tide. However, we will be mostly dry. A piece of midlevel spin in the atmosphere, known as vorticity, will swing through in the afternoon.

Isolated showers will be around from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the umbrella to be safe. Worst-case scenario, you use the umbrella as part of your costume. We’ll then get some clearing right before sunset. Highs will be in the mid-60s.