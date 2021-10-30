Weather: The storm's worst is gone, but impacts remains into Halloween weekend

The strong winds and the most significant coastal flooding since the Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 nor’easter are over. However, the storm will continue to be with us Halloween weekend, with additional coastal flooding and some showers. A near winter chill comes late next week.
Along and east of the Garden State Parkway, expect a shower at any time. For those to the west of there, the shower potential is mainly limited to the pre-dawn hours Saturday, and then the evening.
Despite the damp, gloomy day, it will not be a washout. I’d expect more than half of your day to be dry, and if you’re in Bridgeton or Salem, your whole day could be rain free.
This all comes as a low-pressure system transfers its energy from West Virginia to off the Jersey Shore, becoming a nor’easter. For us, it will be too little too late for more significant impacts, thankfully. However, New England will eventually see heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday.
In fact, this was almost the same setup as what happened earlier in the week. Weather patterns usually have muscle memory. If we go into snow season like this, I’d expect rain-to-mix-to-snow events for us here in the region.
Back to Saturday, though. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-50s for morning lows, rising to just above 60 for daytime highs. This is seasonable for Oct. 30, which, by the way, is the first sunset in the 5 p.m. hour for many this fall.
Coastal flooding will continue to be a concern Saturday. Despite the front passing, winds will still be from the south, sustained 5 to 10 mph. The flooding won’t be like what we saw Friday. However, solid minor flood stage will be likely with the afternoon high tide, between 3 to 5 p.m. Moderate flood stage will be possible in the northern shorelines of the back bays. Move your cars if you need to, and do not drive through the salt water, as it will corrode your car.
A shower will be possible through midnight. After that, we will dry out, though we won’t clear out. It will be still be cloudy. This will hold on to the daytime heat, so lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s, about 10 degrees above average.
Then, we go to Halloween, which I will still call a fun-sized candy bar of a treat. It will be fairly cloudy, and we’ll still be dealing with coastal flooding during both high tides near the back bays for the hour surrounding high tide. However, we will be mostly dry. A piece of midlevel spin in the atmosphere, known as vorticity, will swing through in the afternoon.
Isolated showers will be around from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the umbrella to be safe. Worst-case scenario, you use the umbrella as part of your costume. We’ll then get some clearing right before sunset. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
As we flip the page to a new month, we’ll be greeted by nearly full sunshine Monday. A massive high pressure, nearly spanning from coast to coast, will settle in. Expect a lovely fall day, with highs again in the mid-60s. The seas should finally calm on a northwest wind, thankfully.
A few showers will be around Election Day afternoon and evening. Going to vote shouldn’t be an issue, though.
The big storm next week will be the cooldown at the end of the week. A cold front will pass Thursday into Friday. This will pull down a chilly air mass from Canada. Early indications are that we see highs of 50-55 degrees and lows of 35-45 degrees next weekend and into the second week of November. Break out the coats. I’d expect our first widespread inland frosts, too.
