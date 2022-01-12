Weather: The polar vortex goes away, but snowy MLK nor'easter could be on the way

Tuesday’s deep freeze will quickly go away Wednesday. A coastal storm Friday will pass well offshore, bringing wind and perhaps tidal flooding. The bigger story will be a Sunday-into-Monday storm. Heavy snow, rain, wind and more flooding are all possible.
We’ll recap Tuesday briefly. Wind chills generally started at 0 to 5 degrees. Air temperatures for highs were in the mid-20s. It was our coldest day since Feb. 1, 2019 (when highs were in the low teens). Perhaps more impressive was how dry it was out there. At Atlantic City International Airport, the dew point was -2 degrees during the early afternoon. That happens less than 5% of Jan. 10s, so it was unusual territory.
Back to the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 20s when the sun rises, warming slightly overnight as a southwest wind blows. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy during the day, which will pick up some warmer and moist air form the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures will go back to seasonable, in the low 40s. It’ll be a pretty comfortable day, and we’ll melt some more of the remaining snow.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. An Alberta Clipper — a cold, fast moving low-pressure system — will pass to our north. So we won’t get snow, but we’ll get those clouds. Winds will go from the southwest to the west overnight. Temperatures will go into the 30s during the evening. Overnight, lows will be in the upper 20s in Egg Harbor City and the mainland, with near 32 readings in Brigantine and the shore.
Thursday will see a layer of high clouds overhead for most of the day. Temperatures will warm more so than Wednesday, getting into the mid-40s for most of us. This will be the pick of the week if you need to be outside for long periods of time.
We’ll cloud up Thursday night. I’m still tracking a powerful low-pressure system that will move north from the Bahamas but ultimately stay about 500 miles offshore. Lows will be in the 25 to 30 degree range.
Friday will be windy. Winds will whip from the northeast, turning to the north, between 20 and 25 mph sustained, gusting well into the 30s. The strongest winds should be in the morning.
Coastal flooding is a concern I have. I’d prepare for minor stage nuisance flooding. On one hand, you have a strong storm somewhat nearby and powerful northeast wind. On the other hand, the northeast wind isn’t very favorable for coastal flooding and we’re not near a full or new moon.
Highs will be in the upper 30s. However, that north wind will drive the thermometer down into the teens overnight, even at the coast. Friday night will feel like Monday night.
Then, we go to the weekend. Saturday will be bone chilling. Highs again will only be in the mid-20s. Keep your pets inside.
So, the late weekend storm. It does look like it’s on for us in some way, shape or form. Anything is on the table. It’ll come down to how the low-pressure system “rounds the corner” from the Deep South up the coast. Computer models Tuesday were showing snow to sleet to rain for us.
Is that possible? Especially coming off a Saturday in the 20s, yes. Remember what happened Jan. 2 and 3. We went from record-breaking warmth to our biggest storm in four years. The opposite can be true, too. I’ll have a good idea of what blend of precipitation to expect next column.
