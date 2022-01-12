Weather: The polar vortex goes away, but snowy MLK nor'easter could be on the way

Tuesday’s deep freeze will quickly go away Wednesday. A coastal storm Friday will pass well offshore, bringing wind and perhaps tidal flooding. The bigger story will be a Sunday-into-Monday storm. Heavy snow, rain, wind and more flooding are all possible.

We’ll recap Tuesday briefly. Wind chills generally started at 0 to 5 degrees. Air temperatures for highs were in the mid-20s. It was our coldest day since Feb. 1, 2019 (when highs were in the low teens). Perhaps more impressive was how dry it was out there. At Atlantic City International Airport, the dew point was -2 degrees during the early afternoon. That happens less than 5% of Jan. 10s, so it was unusual territory.

Back to the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 20s when the sun rises, warming slightly overnight as a southwest wind blows. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy during the day, which will pick up some warmer and moist air form the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures will go back to seasonable, in the low 40s. It’ll be a pretty comfortable day, and we’ll melt some more of the remaining snow.