Weather: The last dry beach day of 2021 may be Friday, as fall blast to come

Saturday will be warm, though we’ll have to add windy and eventually wet to it as well. Southwest winds will be 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts in the 30s, squeezing out every bit of balmy air available until a pattern-busting cold front moves in. Highs will get to around 80 degrees inland, slightly cooler at the beaches.

A line of showers and storms will pass between 5 and 10 p.m. The rain will be brief, less than two hours. In fact, some places may only see rain for 15 minutes, especially toward the New Jersey Turnpike.

I still believe that damaging winds and, gulp, a tornado are unlikely but in the realm of possibility. Keep checking PressofAC.com for more information.

Flooding rain will not be likely, given that the rain will be brief, and not too heavy.

Once the line of storm crosses, we’ll fall into fall. Seventies will turn to 50s in two hours. The muggier air will be replaced by that autumn crisp. The clouds will clear. You’ll wake up Sunday morning needing a sweater, maybe the heat, with lows of 50 to 55 degrees.