Weather: The last dry beach day of 2021 may be Friday, as fall blast to come
Weather: The last dry beach day of 2021 may be Friday, as fall blast to come

page.jfif

The warmest Friday since Aug. 27 will be likely as the last gasp of summer air until 2022 starts off the weekend. Saturday will be warm, too, but storms, possibly severe ones, will arrive. On the other side will be a blast of autumn air.

Temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 60- to 65-degree range. Shorts and a T-shirt will be comfortable for your morning stroll or workout as a light southerly wind will blow.

Highs Friday, under plenty of sun, will be in the low 80s for those west of the Garden State Parkway, including Mays Landing, Upper Deerfield Township and Ocean Acres. That will be warmer than any Friday this September, believe it or not. However, the record high at Atlantic City International Airport is 86 degrees, which we won’t hit.

Forecast vs Record

At the shore, expect a midday high in the upper 70s. Then, a sea breeze front will kick in, bringing temperatures down into the 70s for the afternoon. This is all very comfortable, and as I told someone Thursday, if you’re not working Friday, the beach or bay will be the place to be.

Friday evening will fall through the 70s, great for high school football. If you’re heading to the corn maze, it won’t be flannel weather, but hey, it’ll be comfortable. Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, we’ll bottom out in the mid-60s just about everywhere (Spoiler alert: That’ll be our high temperature Sunday).

Saturday will be warm, though we’ll have to add windy and eventually wet to it as well. Southwest winds will be 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts in the 30s, squeezing out every bit of balmy air available until a pattern-busting cold front moves in. Highs will get to around 80 degrees inland, slightly cooler at the beaches.

A line of showers and storms will pass between 5 and 10 p.m. The rain will be brief, less than two hours. In fact, some places may only see rain for 15 minutes, especially toward the New Jersey Turnpike.

I still believe that damaging winds and, gulp, a tornado are unlikely but in the realm of possibility. Keep checking PressofAC.com for more information.

Flooding rain will not be likely, given that the rain will be brief, and not too heavy.

Once the line of storm crosses, we’ll fall into fall. Seventies will turn to 50s in two hours. The muggier air will be replaced by that autumn crisp. The clouds will clear. You’ll wake up Sunday morning needing a sweater, maybe the heat, with lows of 50 to 55 degrees.

page (1).jfif

We’ll round out the weekend Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. A strong northwest wind will blow, tapping into Canadian air. Highs will be the mid-60s, which is actually around average for this time of year. Autumnal outdoor events will be OK, minus the wind. We’ll do the same Monday, too.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Tags

Local Weather

