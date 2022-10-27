Weather: The fog goes away for a while, but days of tidal flooding start Friday

With days of low clouds, mist and drizzle, it felt like we’ve been lost in the fog this week. However, high pressure moves in Thursday and continues through the weekend, ushering in bright, crisp air. That will come at the expense of tidal flooding, though.

For the first morning since Sunday, we’re waking up to sunshine. High pressure will be large and in charge.

Winds will be from the northwest Thursday. That will lower our dew points considerably, from the 60s to the 30s.

Sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds as colder air aloft condenses air into clouds. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s. All in all, it’ll be a comfortable day.

Thursday night will be mostly clear. Dew points will be low as well. That would typically lead to quick cooling overnight. However, winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Like a fan, it will mix the air, keeping the warmer air from the day toward the ground.

Expect 60s and 50s for the evening. As we go overnight, lows will range from the low 50s in Margate and the shore to the low 40s in Mullica Township and the Pine Barrens.

As the center of the clockwise-spinning high pressure moves from the Midwest into New England, winds will change to the northeast, kicking up Friday. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, highest at the coast.

Sunshine will prevail on a cooler day. Highs will be around 60 degrees. It’ll be a fairly good day for corn mazes and early Halloween celebrations.

The issues will be with the shore and the tidal flooding. Onshore winds with a very long fetch (length of how long the winds are coming from that direction) will bring issues.

Minor flood stage is expected for up to three hours between 8 a.m. and noon. This is the nuisance flooding we see a few dozen times a year. Avoid driving through the flood water and move your cars if need be. A few spots may hit moderate flood stage. That’s when unraised homes and businesses can get water in vulnerable areas.

The good news is that the evening high tide will be flood free. Winds will lighten but still be from the east.

That will lead to a wide range of temperatures as the relatively milder ocean waters only make it a few miles inland. While the shore will be in the mid-50s, those along the Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the mid-40s. Go farther away from the water, and we drop to around 40 degrees for a low.

Saturday and Sunday will be nearly similar to each other. Both days will be dry. Both will have just a gentle east wind. So trunk-or-treats, firepits with friends and outdoor work will be just fine. High temperatures will be around 60 at the coast to the mid-60s inland.

The problem continues to be getting to the coastal events during the day. Minor stage tidal flooding will again be possible from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for up to three hours both days. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor may close for a short period of time, and the Route 72 bridge going from Long Beach Island to Manahawkin will require you to navigate around puddles.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

Finally, we had among the warmest morning lows in the country Wednesday morning. The morning started off at 57 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. That was warmer than Nashville, Atlanta, Houston and Phoenix.