Weather: The chill breaks, for one day only, as 70s and storms arrive Tuesday

Our pattern of cooler-than-average days with a one-day special of warm air will continue.

Tuesday will be warm with inland 70s. Late-day showers and storms will come with a cold front that bumps temperatures down for the rest of the week.

The stationary front that stubbornly held to our south Sunday and Monday, keeping 50s and low 60s for highs throughout much of the area, will finally lift through as a warm front Tuesday morning.

Expect low clouds and drizzle until mid-morning. Then we’ll clear out from south to north. Temperatures will rise on a southwest wind, particularly inland. We’ll go from the upper 40s to low 50s for morning lows to the upper 60s for highs along much of the coast and mid-70s inland.

The one exception to this may be towns north of Stafford Township, where the front may not reach. Anywhere north of the front will only be near 60 degrees again.

The warmth will be short-lived. Between 3 and 5 p.m., a round of showers and storms will move in from west to east, thanks to a cold front. After looking over the data, I don’t believe we’re going to deal with severe weather. That’s the good news. Rain will continue through the commute and into the evening, ending between 8 and 10 p.m.

Rainfall totals will generally be light, between 0.10 to 0.25 inches. Just exiting drought, we need any rain we can get to give us a buffer against it.

In all, you’ll have a solid dry window for outdoor work. Just don’t plan on an all-day project.

After the rain ends, winds will turn to the northwest. We’ll clear out overnight. However, with the rush of cold air not arriving just yet, it’ll be a seasonable night. Lows will generally sit between 45 and 50 degrees.

Wednesday will see morning sun give way to afternoon clouds and isolated showers. It’s a story we see often in the wake of a cold front with an upper-level area of low pressure attached. Cold air a few thousand feet high will create unstable conditions, causing clouds and even rain to form. The rain that falls would be light and outdoor projects not sensitive to showers will be fine.

The cooler air will make its presence known. Highs will stay 5 to 10 degrees below average. That will mean upper 50s from Cape May to Hammonton to Toms River.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and dry, with low dew points. That, along with a chilly day, will mean you’ll need the jacket. We’ll slide into the 50s and 40s during the evening.

Overnight, low temperatures will be a bit alarming. We’ll sit in the mid-30s for most inland spots, while those east of the Garden State Parkway will be in the upper 30s.

With air temperatures that low, we usually think a killing frost will be possible. However, winds around 10 mph overnight will mix down to the surface, preventing any freezing (high and low temperature measurements come from about 6.5 feet high).

Thursday will be bright, bracing and blustery. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph from the north will snake down the state, with gusts around 30 mph. That’ll prevent a sea-breeze front from forming, but it’s not like it would cool the coast down more anyways. With an unusually cold air mass aloft, the surface will respond to highs in the upper 50s.

Friday will drop the strong winds as a ridge of high pressure starts to push out that chilly upper-level low. We’ll hop to or just above 60 degrees everywhere.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

