Weather: The all-gray, rainy days are gone, but showers remain into the weekend

The story for the weekend will be an upper-level area of low pressure that will swirl from the Great Lakes into Quebec. We’ll be under the influence of that as we go forward in time, preventing a big warmup from coming ... for now.

Friday will be a mostly sunny morning, giving way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. It’s actually trending drier than the forecast the past couple of days, the reason being that low pressure will move slower.

High temperatures will be around 60 degrees for Folsom and inland towns. Atlantic City and the shore will be in the mid-50s.

Most of the day will be dry. It shouldn’t be until 5 p.m. that the first showers move in. The downside of this is that showers should be around throughout the night. Most of the night will be dry — some of you will be completely dry — but there will be showers around. Rainfall totals will be up to about 0.15 inches.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the weekend. Still, it won’t be a washout.

Rather, expect a mix of clouds and sun. A piece of midlevel spin, or vorticity, will pass through a few times during the day. Therefore, I can’t rule out a shower. However, expect at least 80% of your day to be rain free. Most outdoor activities will be OK unless you need it completely dry (like paving or roofing).

Rainfall totals will range from nothing up to 0.10 inches. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, right around seasonable for this time of year.

Saturday evening looks to be dry as those vorticities move out of the area. We’ll have a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky. We’ll fall into the 40s during the evening. After midnight, we’ll drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. That’s also seasonable for early April.

I’ll go with a dry forecast for Sunday for a second day in a row. The back end of our upper-level low will move out here.

While the northern third of the state may see hit-or-miss showers during the day, the southern part will likely stays dry. It should be fairly sunny, too. Despite the sunshine, it will be the coldest day of the weekend. That’s because a northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph sustained will blow.

High temperatures will be between 50 and 55 degrees.

We’ll slowly rebound on a dry Monday. Early sunshine should give way to clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

After that, it’s spring fever. Surface high pressure will be offshore, bringing southwest winds around the clockwise-spinning system. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will keep it warm. We’re talking upper 60s and 70s inland. The coast will be cooler most days, but if we get a west wind, we’ll get just as warm at the coast, as will be the case Tuesday.

