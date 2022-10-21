Weather: Thawing out into the weekend, but coastal storm lurks Sunday

The past three days of a Thanksgiving-like chill is behind us. Now, we get ready for a warm up that will last through the rest of October. However, our second coastal storm of the month looks to hit Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will largely start in the 40s Friday morning. The exception will be some towns in the Pine Barrens, like Egg Harbor City, which will dip into the mid-30s. Frost will be possible here.

High pressure will be large and in charge, not just in New Jersey but along most of the East Coast. That will mean a light wind and barely a cloudy in sight. The upper level low pressure system responsible for the chill, and occasional showers has retreated into Northern Canada. So, our warm up will begin here. High temperatures will get up to the low and mid-60s, which is just about in season for late October. Anything from apple picking to construction work will be great.

The evening will slide through the 60s and 50s. Winds will turn from the southeast to the northeast with at times, blowing only around 5 mph. That will set up for big differences between inland and shore towns, as the weak, onshore wind doesn’t move too far inland.

While Margate and the shore will be in the mid-50s, Egg Harbor Township and spots near the Garden State Parkway will be in the low 40s. Go toward the Pine Barrens and we should be around 40 degrees.

However, temperatures will equalize quickly on Saturday. A ridge of warm, upper level high pressure will work in from the east. At the surface, winds will be light from the north but not really drag in much cool air.

We should be in the 60s by 10 a.m. Then, highs will top out in the low 70s inland, a few degrees cooler at the beaches. Once we shake off the early chill, it will be quite comfortable.

Clouds will build in late Saturday, though as a coastal storm approaches. This storm actually broke off from the cold front that passed through earlier in the week and strengthened into this kind of system. Thankfully, it won’t be nearly as powerful or last as long as the one we saw earlier in the month.

Saturday evening will fall into the 60s and 50s. We’ll kick off Sunday in the low 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast, above average thanks to those heat-trapping clouds. As of now, rain looks to begin between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rain will finally go away around midday Monday.

That being said, it won’t rain the whole time. The steadiest rain will be Sunday afternoon (Phillies may get rained out), but Sunday night into Monday look to be hit or miss showers. All in all, rainfall totals should be under a half inch.

Winds will be breezy Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. They’ll come from the east to start, then turn to the northeast. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph, highest at the shore. That’s right below wind damage territory.

Coastal flooding will be a concern, too. The Monday high tides may rise into minor flood stage, the nuisance flooding we get a few dozen times a year. The new moon is pumping up the water levels, occurring on Tuesday. If we were at the quarter moon, I bet we’d be flood free.

Monday afternoon looks OK now, just on the damp side. Highs will be 65 to 70 degrees.