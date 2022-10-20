Weather: Thanksgiving chill continues through Friday, 70s to follow

A morning freeze will be likely again in a few spots as the last of this three-day chilly stretch comes Thursday. Then, warmer air comes for Friday and beyond. The weekend may be a 50/50 split between a bright Saturday and soggy Sunday.

It’ll be a touch warmer Thursday morning, but freezes are still likely in some areas. Places such as Woodbine, Millville and Mullica Township, which were all in the 20s Wednesday morning, will likely be at 32 degrees Thursday morning. Other inland spots that were at or just above 32 degrees Wednesday will be in the mid-30s Thursday. Meanwhile, the shore will be in the low 40s.

A westerly breeze, which was stronger Wednesday night, will calm into Thursday. Cold air will stop pouring in and the sun will try to warm us up as much as possible.

Highs will still only reach the upper 50s, nearly 10 degrees below average. However, it will be a bit warmer than the past couple of days with a mostly sunny sky. Everything fall is looking great.

Thursday evening will see temperatures fall through the 50s and 40s under a clear sky. While winds will turn to the southwest overnight, frost is likely in areas inland.

Corbin City and rural Pine Barrens towns will be around 32 degrees with frost. For more populated inland areas, such as Mays Landing, lows will be in the 37-degree range, right on the cusp of frost. The shore will be in the mid-40s, safely out of frost.

The chilly, upper level low pressure system that had been in the Great Lakes and Northeast will retreat into northern Canada quickly Friday. We won’t get the warm blast of air yet. However, highs will hurdle over 60 just about everywhere, with seasonable mid-60s inland.

It’ll be a Friday evening filled with stars, without a cloud in sight. The wind will be calm. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s again during the evening. However, we’ll generally stay in the 40s for lows. A few Pine Barrens towns will drop just below 40. A few shore towns will be in the low 50s. All in all, though, it’s a more seasonable night.

High pressure will sit off the Nova Scotia coast Saturday. Southeast winds will be around the clockwise spinning system and as a result, we’ll get very mild. Inland spots will be at or just above 70 degrees. The shore will be in the mid-60s. We’ll soak up the sunshine, too. The Howl-O-Ween Parade in Ocean City will be excellent.

Then, things get unsettled. I’ll need one more forecast column to give you the details. However, a coastal storm will move from the North Carolina coast to the north.

The scenarios will range from a washout Sunday into early Monday with gusty winds to just a cloudy sky. What is known is that sea levels will rise and some coastal flooding looks likely either Sunday or Monday.

High temperatures will be dependent on what happens. If it’s dry, highs will be 65-70. If it’s wet, expect 55-60 degrees.

Finally, speaking of cold, the National Weather Service has officially deemed the end of growing season in inland Ocean, inland Atlantic and eastern Burlington counties in South Jersey. While other areas did drop below 32 degrees, the weather service goes on a county-by-county basis. Therefore, freezes weren’t widespread enough in Cape May and Cumberland counties to end the season.