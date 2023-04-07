After a summery day for most (but not all) of the area, with thunderstorms, we’ll fall to seasonable to below average temperatures for Easter weekend. It will be dry, with not even a drop of rain expected over the next seven days.

Friday’s temperatures will be the mildest until Tuesday. We’ll start off around 50 degrees, with some leftover warmth carried over from Thursday.

Winds will be out of the northwest. That will keep the rain far away, but we’ll still have a blanket of high clouds overhead courtesy of a storm system passing well to the north.

Highs will top out around 60 degrees inland, with upper 50s at the shore.

The cloud cover will keep us from dipping below freezing inland Friday night. Expect the evening to be in the 50s and 40s everywhere.

Then, for overnight lows, we should be in the mid- to upper 30s inland, while the coast stays around 40 degrees. That’s seasonable for this time of year.

However, we’ll dip below average for the holiday weekend. You’ll want a coat with your bonnet and Easter best as chilly air from Thursday night’s cold frontal passage finally makes its way here.

Saturday will not only have this chilly air, but a northeasterly wind will keep the thermometer lower, blowing off the ocean. Moreover, there should still be a blanket of clouds high overhead, filtering out some of the sun.

As a result, highs will only be around 50 degrees inland. Over at the coast, we should wind up in the mid-40s. That’s about 10 degrees below average.

The clouds will clear Saturday night. The combination of a clear sky, light winds and lower dew points will lead to radiational cooling, where the heat from the day can escape quickly into outer space.

We should be in the 30s around midnight. At the shore, we’ll bottom out in the upper 30s. For inland spots, we’ll be around 32 degrees. There will be freezes in the rural Pine Barrens towns, like Corbin City.

That takes us to Easter Sunday. Temperatures will already be on the road to recovery. We should be in the 30s and 40s for Sunday morning services. Highs will be between 50 and 55 degrees. With full sunshine expected, it’ll feel milder in the sun.

You probably won’t need the heat on in the car driving to meals with loved ones or the Easter Parade and Pageant in Atlantic City. You’ll still get a gentle breeze off the ocean.

From there, we’ll stay dry all the way until at least Thursday. High pressure will sit right over the Mid-Atlantic. In fact, it’ll be blocked from moving out to sea until next weekend as low pressure meanders in the Atlantic Ocean.

Our temperatures will be steered by the wind direction. It’s a simple forecast for this meteorologist.

Winds will stay easterly Monday. That will keep highs in the 50s.

Winds will be calm Tuesday. That’ll allow the strong sun to work the ground and give us temperatures in the 60s — upper 60s inland and lower 60s at the beaches.

Winds then come from the southwest Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll be off to the races up the thermometer. We should touch 80 inland Thursday with even 70s at the coast.

That, in my opinion, will be the first comfortable day to lie out on the beach in 2023.