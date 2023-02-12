Soaking rain from a coastal storm will be on offense Super Bowl Sunday as high pressure tries, but eventually fails, to play defense and leave us dry. Gusts to 45 mph will blow Sunday night, wrapping up Monday morning.
The forecast is mainly on track from the previous two columns. The only change is moving back the start time a bit earlier.
That will mean rain beginning in Cape May around noon. It’ll still slowly roll up the Garden State Parkway. Those near the Atlantic City Expressway should see rain by 3 p.m. By 5 p.m., it’ll get into all of Ocean County. Philadelphia should get rain around this time, too, in case you’re heading there to see the Eagles try to win it all.
Rain will be steadiest during the evening, during the game. Pockets of roadway flooding are likely.
Winds will pick up from the northeast as the evening goes on, too. Gusts will reach 35 to 45 mph, highest at the shore, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. This shouldn’t be enough to cause damage. It’ll just be a gnarly Sunday night.
After midnight, the steady rain will turn into showers. This will be the case for the rest of the night. Then, between 6 and 9 a.m., the rain will be gone once and for all. Winds will turn to the northwest and weaken.
Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-40s. During the evening, we’ll slowly fall through the 40s.
Monday morning will be in the mid- to upper 30s. Then, with no real cold air behind the storm, despite wind from the northwest, high temperatures will go into the upper 50s inland and mid-50s at the shore.
Monday evening will be above average again in another March-like night. We’ll bottom out between 35 and 40 degrees.
From here, we’re in the 50s and 60s for highs the rest of the week.
Valentine’s Day Tuesday will peak in the low 50s. A gusty northwest wind will blow, but with a good amount of sunshine.
Winds will weaken Wednesday, but they will turn from the warming, south direction. Even with a good bit of clouds, Folsom and inland towns will be in the low 60s. The coast likely will get trapped lower on the thermometer due to the chilly ocean. As a result, expect mid-50s for Longport and the shore.
Thursday looks to be very mild, if not downright warm. Highs should be around 65 for most inland towns, a little warmer well away from the ocean and bay, a little cooler near the water. The shore towns will be in the upper 50s. It’ll be a great day to get out and enjoy.
Two final notes to wrap up the column.
First, thank you to everyone who came out to the Cupid’s Chase 5K race in Seaside Heights on Saturday morning. Shoutout to Diane D’Orizio, who invited me to emcee the event, and go for the run, too. It was great to be in Seaside, where I’ve spent many summer days.
Second, go Eagles!
Here are the 9 ways it can snow in New Jersey
LARGE SCALE STORMS
1 and 2) "Miller A" and "Miller B" storms
When you think of your classic nor'easters, think of Miller A and Miller B low-pressure systems.
The name comes from J.E. Miller, the researcher who came up with this naming system for East Coast storms in 1946.
They can happen any time of the year, bringing rain, wind and coastal flooding. However, it's during the winter when they're most frequent, and most apt to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Whether it's a Miller A or Miller B depends on where the low-pressure system originates.
In a Miller A setup, the low-pressure system develops off the southeastern United States coast, or the Gulf of Mexico. It then intensifies as it moves up the East Coast before turning to the northeast somewhere in Mid-Atlantic, Northeast or Eastern Canada.
The blizzard of March 13-14, 1993, was an example of a Miller A.
Miller B storms are a little more common but typically not as strong as Miller A storms.
Miller B storms start as low-pressure systems moving east from the Great Plains and Midwest.
The system then weakens as it hits the Appalachian Mountains. However, the low reforms on the other side of the mountains, either over the coastal states or just out to sea. From there, it'll strengthen as it moves north. Like a Miller A, it'll move to the northeast.
For New Jersey, these storms are best known for bringing more snow northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, a mix along the turnpike and mostly rain to southeastern New Jersey. However, a shift in the track 75 miles east can bring snow to the whole state. The opposite can bring rain to all but the mountains of northwest New Jersey.
3) Alberta clipper
As the name implies, these storms hail from Alberta, Canada. They form on the lee, or eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.
They're fast moving, cold, fairly weak low-pressure systems. They travel from Alberta to New Jersey in two or three days.
If New Jersey is near or north of the low-pressure center, a few hours of light (less than a half-inch per hour) to moderate (a half-inch to an inch per hour) snow is likely with gusty winds.
If the Garden State is south of the low, it'll usually rain. Behind it typically comes a cold shot of air and gusty winds.
Alberta clippers happen numerous times a winter in New Jersey.
SMALL-SCALE STORMS
4) Norlun trough
Along with Miller storms, norlun troughs give meteorologists the most headaches.
A norlun trough is an axis of shifting winds on the northwest side of a low-pressure system, which spins counterclockwise.
Snow with a norlun trough is usually heavy, narrow in size and only lasts a few hours.
This private snowstorm was put on full display Dec. 5, 2018. Brigantine reported 7.5 inches of snow, with 5.0 inches in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township. However, West Cape May reported nothing, with just flurries near Forked River in Lacey Township.
A norlun trough requires colder than usual air aloft and relatively mild ocean waters to cause unstable air to develop. Around 15,000 to 20,000 feet in the atmosphere, a low-pressure system provides upward motion to create snow. At the surface, winds that meet in a localized area provide additional upward motion.
5) Snow squalls
The wintertime equivalent of brief but intense warm-season thunderstorm is the snow squall.
Whiteout conditions that bring dangerous, even deadly road conditions, with strong winds for a brief time (less than an hour), are usually the case with these.
Snow squalls are usually caused by cold fronts with arctic origins. The squall itself forms either just in front of or behind the front.
While not as much as warm-season storms, a relatively large amount of unstable air is formed by these fronts. That creates the snow.
SNOW CAUSED BY WIND AND WATER
Snow caused by wind and water comes from low-level clouds, 1,000 to 5,000 feet high. Previously discussed forms of snow come from clouds 10,000 or 20,000 feet high.
6) Lake effect snow
The same snow that falls around the Great Lakes throughout the year usually makes its way to New Jersey a few times a year.
Typically, though, by the time it reaches New Jersey, it's light snow, having been weakened by the Appalachian Mountains. Sometimes, it's even rain by the time it reaches here.
Hey how about this? Lake effect snow is peeking its head into South Jersey. It's unusual, but can happen. Let me know if you get a few flakes! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/eV04eo8Kh3— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 29, 2020
Still, it can coat the ground or bring a light accumulation, typically north of Interstate 195, which runs from near Trenton to Point Pleasant.
At the most basic level, lake effect snow develops when cold winds blow over a relatively mild body of water. However, the cold air must typically blow over the water for at least 60 miles. Winds at the surface must be from nearly the same direction as a few thousand feet above.
Lake effect snow season stops when the Great Lakes freeze over. This usually happens on Lake Erie, though with declining frequency. However, it can also happen in Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Superior.
7) Delaware Bay effect snow
It takes a lot, but it has happened, giving lower Cape May County a snowstorm all to themselves.
Similar to lake effect snow, it's caused by cold air going over the relatively milder Delaware Bay. Unlike some of the Great Lakes, the Delaware Bay does not freeze over significantly. Therefore, this can happen at any point over the winter.
However, there are challenges to making this happen. The bay is fairly small. Therefore, during the winter, the bay needs to be warmer than usual to have enough moisture available so when the cold air goes over it, snow develops in addition to clouds.
Furthermore, winds need to be nearly due northwest to capture the full length of the bay.
8) Long Island Sound effect snow
Even less common is snow that develops off the Long Island Sound and goes into North Jersey.
While the sound is longer than the Delaware Bay, a colder than usual east-northeast wind is needed to pick up the moisture off the sound and convert it to snow.
At Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, northwesterly winds are the most common during the winter.
9) Ocean effect snow
Why use a bay or lake when you can use an entire ocean? With an essentially limitless amount of fetch over the Atlantic Ocean, ocean effect snow can happen whenever the difference in temperature between onshore near surface winds and the water is large enough.
This will come from one of two weather events, typically.
First is a cold east-to-northeast wind around an arctic high-pressure system in Quebec or Atlantic Canada.
Second will be in the later stages of a nor'easter, when cold northeast winds wrap around a system.
In the latter case, low level ocean effect snow can fall below the large-scale clouds of a nor'easter. In New Jersey, Ocean and Atlantic counties see this the most.
What about the polar vortex?
The polar vortex can start the process that brings New Jersey snow. However, the vortex is a low-pressure system in the stratosphere. In the poles, that starts about 20,000 feet high. In New Jersey, that's about 35,000 feet high.
Surface low-pressure systems tend to be more directly responsible for cloud and snow formation.
