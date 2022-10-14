Weather: Sunshine returns with 60s and 70s for much of the weekend

Thursday was just a blip on the proverbial radar. Sunshine and seasonable-to-above average temperatures will greet us for the weekend. However, a cooler, wetter pattern will arrive next week.

Winds continue to settle and move to the northwest after the rain and strong winds moved through late Thursday. Temperatures on Friday morning will be in the mid- to upper 50s, which is above average for this time of year.

With such a high floor of temperatures to start the day, even northwest winds and high pressure from Canada can’t make this day too chilly. Rather, it will be plenty comfortable for apple picking, a hay ride or anything autumnal. High temperatures will top out in the mid-60s, which is right around average.

Winds will shift to the southwest overnight as that clockwise-spinning high-pressure system shifts to the Deep South. The evening will be in the 60s and 50s. However, with a clear sky, the difference between the Pine Barrens and the shore will be stark.

The coast is typically milder anyway. When you add in a southwest wind, lows will be in the mid-50s. When you head over the bridges to the Garden State Parkway corridor, you’re in the mid-40s. However, go deeper into the Pine Barrens and that light southwest wind won’t make things any warmer, with lows in the upper 30s. You’ll want a coat if traveling inland overnight.

With full sunshine Saturday and a bit more of a southwest breeze, temperatures will even out. Highs will get to around 70 degrees in Absecon and inland towns. Margate and the shore will be in the mid-60s. It’ll be very comfortable to be out and about.

Saturday night will be milder overall. It puts a smile on my face to see the evening in the 60s under a mainly clear sky and overnight lows in the 50s just about everywhere. Dinner on the water will be great.

Sunday will be a good day, it just won’t be as bright. Clouds will build in as the day goes on. High pressure will slide off the southeastern United States’ coast, and as talked about over the past couple of days, will be under the influence of a large upper level low-pressure system.

That upper level low will send rounds of clouds, showers and, eventually, chilly air our way through Thursday.

For Sunday, winds will still be from the southwest. We should manage to hit low 70s inland, with mid-60s at the coast. It’ll be during the night when a few showers work themselves into the region. Look for showers to begin right around midnight.

Going into next week, spotty showers are expected Monday and Wednesday. I don’t believe those two days will be washouts. It will get cooler. While Monday will be in the 60s for highs, Tuesday through Thursday will get pushed down into the 50s for highs. Tack on a strong wind Wednesday and Thursday, and it’ll feel like winter is near.

There’s an outside shot of a widespread freeze inland next week.

Speaking of freeze, our average first freeze at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville is Oct. 23. Go to the Pine Barrens of Estell Manor and it’s Oct. 18. On the other hand, the average first freeze at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City is not until Nov. 12. There hasn’t been an October freeze at the marina since 1982.