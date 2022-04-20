Weather: Sunshine returns as temperatures climb to 70s by end of week

After three days that brought some combination of clouds, rain, wind and tidal flooding, we’ll start Wednesday with sunshine and we’ll have plenty of sunshine all day long. High pressure will firmly be in place, with the upper-level low pressure that brought a dreary Tuesday out of here.

Temperatures will start out chilly, from around 32 in the rural pinelands to the upper 30s at the coast. Given the winds should be somewhat present to start the day, I doubt frost will form. Therefore, only places at or under 32 would see issues with crops or plants.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s. From there, a cooling sea-breeze should kick in, capping temperatures there for the day at the coast. Inland, highs will continue to go up, topping out around 60 degrees. That’s still a little below average, as cool air aloft holds.

Wednesday evening will see northerly winds turn to the southwest. So we’ll fall into the 50s and 40s during the evening. However, temperatures should stabilize after that. Lows will be 40 to 45 degrees to start Thursday.

An upper-level warm front will lift Thursday, and that will allow us to tap into as much warm air as the weather will allow. We’ll just begin the process Thursday. Therefore, highs will be 60 to 65 degrees, a small jump from Wednesday.

I’m dropping the risk for a shower Thursday. With high pressure firmly in place, it should be able to evaporate any rain that tries to work in from the west. Rather, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday evening will be pleasant enough to leave the windows open as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. The evening will be in the 50s. I believe overnight lows stay around 50 degrees. That warm air aloft will trickle down to the surface.

We’ll end the work week on a high note temperature wise. Plenty of strong April sun in conjunction with that warm air aloft will make for a day where you can go jacket free. Expect highs west of the Garden State Parkway to be in the mid-70s. A sea breeze will work in to the east of there. Still, highs should range from the upper 60s to around 70, which won’t be that uncomfortable, either.

The weekend looks to be dry. However, Saturday will be gloomy and chilly. Sunday will be seasonable, with more sun.

Finally, I’ll quickly recap Monday night’s coastal storm. It packed a punch in a brief period of time. For the first time since Jan. 29, we had widespread coastal flooding in the region. For Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties, this was moderate flood stage with tides 1 to 1.5 feet above flood stage. Ocean City saw its sixth highest tide in recorded history, though records don’t go back that far. Ocean County saw minor flood stage during this time.

Generally, 1 to 2 inches of rain fell, with up to 2½ inches in some parts of Ocean County. Winds were fierce at the coast. Tuckerton saw the highest gust, 67 mph. Cape May was second with 66 mph, while Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City clocked in at 65 mph.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

