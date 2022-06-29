Weather: Sunshine continues, first heat wave of 2022 possible into 4th of July

Wednesday will see the same low humidity and sunshine as Tuesday, just with warmer temperatures. The warmer temperatures will turn into hot weather going into Fourth of July weekend, with our first heat wave of the year possible by Saturday.

It’ll be a beautiful morning for a run or an early start on your work project. The only hindrance will be an area of fog through 8 a.m. Temperatures will be 55 to 60 degrees inland to low 60s right on the coastline.

A massive high-pressure system, extending from the Azores in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean to the Great Plains, will be in charge.

Winds will be light and variable for the morning. The uneven heating of the land and ocean will develop a southerly wind sea breeze.

High temperatures will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 at the shore late morning before cooling slightly during the afternoon. The inland area will peak in the low 80s during the afternoon. Dew points will remain in the dry 50s (More on those dew points at the end).

The evening will be clear, with temperatures falling into the 70s and 60s. Patchy fog will develop after midnight again as the temperature and dew point meet each other. Be careful out on the roads. Otherwise, you could let the breeze roll in through the windows. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Winds will turn to the southwest, and this should begin our first heat wave of 2022. Call it heat without the humidity for Thursday, as the humid air will still need to work around the high pressure into our area.

Temperatures will peak at or just above 90 for Cape May Court House and inland areas. For Ocean City, where it was a nice Tuesday afternoon with some of you, and the shore, it’ll be in the low 80s. It’ll be a great beach day. There should be a low risk of rip currents and low wave heights.

The dew points will creep up Thursday night. Air conditioners will keep you comfortable, if you have them. Temperatures will drop into the 80s and 70s during the evening.

Patchy fog again will develop after midnight, ending by 8 a.m. at the latest. Morning lows for Friday will be in the mid- to upper 60s everywhere.

We then kick off July, and Fourth of July weekend, on a sultry note. This will be our first true hot and humid day of the year. The sun will keep air temperatures in the low 90s inland, like Thursday. However, with dew points in the muggy upper 60s, it’ll feel closer to 95 degrees.

The shore will still get the cooling sea breeze, so highs will be in the mid-80s there. Stay cool, keep hydrated and keep your pets out of the sun.

The Saturday-Monday forecast is on track. A cold front will bring showers and storms, with spotty flooded roads, Saturday into Sunday. It does look like we get a dry Saturday morning and midday, at least. Independence Day itself should be dry and September-like, with high temperatures generally 80 to 85 degrees.

Though we still have a few more days to go, this should wind up as the June with the lowest dew points since at least 2016 at Atlantic City International Airport and 1997 in Millville. Furthermore, we’ve only had (and will only have) one day with a dew point average over 70 degrees in the area, what most would consider downright humid.

