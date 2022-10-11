Weather: Sunshine and mild times until Thursday thunderstorms

High pressure will continue to dominate through Thursday morning, and temperatures will warm a bit each day until then.

A windy Thursday will bring thunderstorms and possibly severe weather. Quieter, cooler weather will return for the weekend.

Tuesday morning will be a bit milder than Monday morning. On Monday, a few places in the Pine Barrens hit 32 degrees. We should be above freezing everywhere. Mullica Township and the Pine Barrens will be in the mid-30s. Those along the Garden State Parkway, like Egg Harbor Township, will be in the low 40s. Brigantine and the shore will be in the low 50s. It’s quite the range of temperatures that we see often in the fall.

High pressure will sit just south of us during the day. That will bring a gentle west wind. It’ll be one of those bright fall days many people dream of. Inland towns will get into the low 70s, while the shore will be a few degrees cooler. A weak, cooling sea breeze will develop in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will have a mainly clear sky. Winds will turn to the southwest everywhere, keeping our low temperatures up. Evening temps will be in the 60s and 50s.

Overnight, we’ll sit in the 40s, coolest in the Pine Barrens. The shore will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be a copy-and-paste from from Tuesday. We’ll add a few puffy, white, fair-weather clouds, but that’s it. Highs will be around 70 everywhere, though there’s a shot the shore will only top out in the mid-60s. It’ll be seasonable either way.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night. High pressure will move offshore, and a cold front will approach from the west. Winds will kick up just a bit. It’ll be a mild night, a good one to leave the windows open. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday won’t be a washout. However, there will be rain at multiple parts of the day.

The first will be spotty showers from sunrise until around noon. The rain should be fairly light and even in the morning, more than half of it should be rain-free.

Then, we’ll get a break. With strong, sustained southwest winds at 15-25 mph and even some afternoon sun, we’ll get more humid. Highs will be around 70 degrees. It’ll feel a bit like the summer that was.

Then, the line of thunderstorms. This will occur for up to two hours between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. It’ll sweep across the state from west to east.

Areas of roadway flooding will threaten. Severe weather in the form of damaging winds are not ruled out, and they could bring isolated power outages. For most of us, though, these would be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms.

Winds will lighten after the thunderstorms, and we’ll cool down. Friday morning will kick off in the low to mid-50s. It’ll feel more like fall.

It’ll stay like fall all weekend. Friday through Sunday will be dry. Highs will be in the 60s. Inland lows will be in the 40s. Shore lows will be at or around 50 degrees.

Finally, our “Across The Sky” podcast with our Lee Enterprises weather team came out. We featured Joseph Trujillo Falcón, a research meteorologist who at 25 years old is improving the way English weather hazards are translated into Spanish. I learned a lot, like how an official watch issued by the National Weather Service in English is now translated as watch, as in wristwatch, in Spanish. Hope you learn from it, too.