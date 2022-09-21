Weather: Sunny and warm Wednesday, autumn equinox brings rain, cooldown

Wednesday will be warm and summery, with highs around 80 degrees. However, a potent cold front on the fall equinox Thursday will bring scattered rain, wind and that autumnal chill. Highs Friday will only be in the 60s.

High pressure from the Great Lakes will move over and offshore Wednesday. Around the clockwise-spinning system, winds will go from the north in the morning to the south in the afternoon.

The airmass with the high pressure wasn’t that cool to begin with, so when you add in the sun, which is still in the strong half of intensity for the last day of summer, we’ll warm up.

Morning lows will rise from 55 to 60 to the low 80s inland and upper 70s along the shore. It’ll be a great day for the boat, after school activities and outdoor work.

Dew points will climb from the dry 50s into the touch-humid low 60s throughout the day. Plenty of sunshine will prevail.

The evening will be summery. We’ll only fall into the 70s here. Clouds will be sparse at first.

Then, after midnight, we’ll cloud up. Winds will pick up out of the south, too, increasing moisture and preventing lows from falling too low. This will all be ahead of a counterclockwise-spinning low pressure and its attached, summer-pattern busting cold front.

Still, we do look to remain dry. Overnight lows will be 65 to 70 degrees.

Then, we get to the transition day, Thursday, which will also be the autumn equinox near 9 p.m. as the sun’s direct rays sit over the equator on its journey south.

As an update to the forecast, the potential for up to an hour of rain will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The exception would be the shore, which could hang on to a shower until sunset. Rainfall totals will range from nothing to more than a half-inch in areas of repeated showers or storms.

Winds will blow from the southwest during the morning, keeping it muggy. Then, in the afternoon, they’ll flip to the north and we’ll slowly dry out. Temperatures will be odd as well.

Highs should peak in the upper 70s to around 80 in the late morning. Then, we’ll fall into the 70s in the afternoon. If the sun comes out late afternoon, we would briefly rise before falling at night. As the sun gets weaker and cold fronts have more bite to them, we’ll see more of this in the months ahead.

Thursday evening will be in the 70s and 60s with a strong north wind. The sky will clear out. When we begin Friday morning, lows will be in the mid-50s.

That’s seasonable for late September, but the afternoon highs will be chilly. Twenty to 25 mph sustained winds will gust into the 30s, still from the north. Highs will only reach the upper 60s. I can smell the pumpkin spice from my desk.

Sunshine will mix with low clouds at times, but it’ll be bright enough.

As the wind calms, the sky stays clear and dew points remain invigoratingly low, we’ll cool very quickly at night. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s for Atlantic City and the shore. The Garden State Parkway towns, like Stafford Township, will be in the mid-40s. Go to Folsom or Weymouth Township, though, and we should be in the low 40s. Hello, fall.

Finally, deadly rip currents and high surf will be present Thursday through Saturday due to Hurricane Fiona. Do take care.