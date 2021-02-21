Weather: Sun shines into Sunday, with taste of spring to come

The sunshine will extend into a second day, continuing our first dry and sunny weekend since Jan. 17-18. However, that sun will eventually turn to rain for part of Monday. The rest of the week then gives us a taste of spring before a potential end-of-week winter storm.
Sunday is our coldest morning of the month. Morning lows will be 10 to 15 degrees on the mainland and around 20 at the shore. It’s a jacket, gloves, scarf and hat kind of morning.
The reason for this cold air is the leftover high- pressure system that brought all of the sub-freezing cold and, unfortunately, problems to Texas. While the airmass does not pack the same punch as it once did, it will keep temperatures below average for Sunday.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s. However, without the wind, the late February sun, which may be stronger than you think (39 degrees high in the sky), will make it not feel all that bad.
That high pressure will exit stage right fairly quickly, and the result will be increasing clouds overnight. We will fall through the 30s into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s on the mainland and the upper 20s at the shore.
A cold front will be the weather story for Monday. If you need to get outdoor activities done, do them in the morning, as it will be dry. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., precipitation will start.
This should be rain at the start, given southwesterly winds ahead of the front will pump up temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-40s.
However, brief snow will be possible in western Cumberland county or north of the White Horse Pike. All in all, though, this will be a rain storm for a few hours. It will make for slick driving Monday afternoon. Between 4 and 6 p.m., it will clear out, though. Rainfall totals should be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches.
A strong, northwest wind will fill in behind it. I don’t see much clearing overnight. Lows will generally hover around 30 degrees, and there may be a few icy spots from the remaining wet spots.
Snow flurries will be possible at any point Tuesday. A piece of midlevel energy will swing through. Stiff northwest winds, sustained 15-20 mph, may blow in some flakes from a cold front passing to the north. No accumulations will be likely, especially with afternoon high temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s.
Then, we get a taste of the light at the end of the winter tunnel. A ridge of high pressure will build in briefly, bringing in warm air from all levels of the atmosphere. You can ditch the winter coat for a few hours, as afternoon highs make it to 53 on the mainland, which will be our warmest dry day since Dec. 13. In another sign of the times, our first sea breeze front of the year should develop, keeping the coast in the mid-40s.
