Weather: Sun shines into Sunday, with taste of spring to come

The sunshine will extend into a second day, continuing our first dry and sunny weekend since Jan. 17-18. However, that sun will eventually turn to rain for part of Monday. The rest of the week then gives us a taste of spring before a potential end-of-week winter storm.

Sunday is our coldest morning of the month. Morning lows will be 10 to 15 degrees on the mainland and around 20 at the shore. It’s a jacket, gloves, scarf and hat kind of morning.

The reason for this cold air is the leftover high- pressure system that brought all of the sub-freezing cold and, unfortunately, problems to Texas. While the airmass does not pack the same punch as it once did, it will keep temperatures below average for Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s. However, without the wind, the late February sun, which may be stronger than you think (39 degrees high in the sky), will make it not feel all that bad.

That high pressure will exit stage right fairly quickly, and the result will be increasing clouds overnight. We will fall through the 30s into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s on the mainland and the upper 20s at the shore.

