Weather: Sun for now, but Fourth of July weekend turns wetter

Four days of sunshine are on the way after those heavy showers and storms Monday.

With the all-important Fourth of July weekend coming up, expect some rain, but no day will be a washout.

High pressure will be the name of the weather game through Friday at least. Wherever the clockwise-spinning high pressure goes, so will our weather conditions.

On Tuesday, the center of the high will be in the Midwest, bringing northerly winds our way.

On Wednesday, it will be centered in the Delmarva Peninsula, bringing a west wind our way.

For Thursday and Friday, the high-pressure system will park itself between Bermuda and North Carolina. That will drive in a sultry southwest wind.

From there, a cold front will slowly move in. It’ll keep us soupy but bring shower and storm chances.

Circling back to Tuesday morning, we’ll start out with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will begin around 60 degrees everywhere.

We will see more take out sunshine as the day goes on as high pressure flexes its muscles over the area. Dew points will drop into the dry 50s for the day. With high temperatures reaching the mid-70s for highs, it will feel more like late September than late June across the area.

Going into the evening, we’ll be partly cloudy with a light and variable wind. We’ll fall into the 70s and 60s through midnight. Overnight, we’ll bottom out between 60 and 65 degrees.

Temperatures will climb up the thermometer a bit Wednesday as the west wind (until the sea breeze kicks in) and sunshine work in tandem. Anything and everything outside for the summer looks fantastic.

High temperatures will get to the mid-80s for Egg Harbor City and the inland towns. For Holgate, where I was Monday for an interview on the 10th anniversary of the derecho, and the shore, the cooling sea breeze will keep it to the very comfortable upper 70s.

Wednesday night will copy from Tuesday night. It’ll be mainly clear to partly cloudy. The wind will be light, and we’ll fall into the 70s and 60s for your evening. Again, overnight lows will be 60 to 65 degrees.

As winds turn to the southwest Thursday and Friday, it’ll turn hotter and more humid. Both days should see morning sunshine mixed with a few fair-weather cumulus clouds.

High temperatures both days will be about the same. For those well inland, it’ll be in the low 90s. Near the Garden State Parkway corridor, it’ll be in the upper 80s. For the shore, we’ll go down to around 80.

How the days feel will be different. You’ll feel just a touch of moisture on Thursday. Friday will be more muggy, though. The heat index will be 90 to 95 everywhere inland Friday.

That brings us to the big holiday weekend. The weather will be dominated by a slow-moving cold front that will sag through the state.

This will be centered around Saturday to Sunday, though that is subject to change. It does not look like either day will be a washout. At worst, it looks like Saturday p.m. plans could be delayed or canceled by the showers and storms. Flooding rains will be possible.

This should leave Independence Day as a dry day.

Until the cold front fully passes Sunday, it’ll be hot and humid. Monday should be back to seasonable temperatures with humidity levels pretty similar to Tuesday’s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

