Weather: Sun and storms this weekend as temperatures staying above average

A cold front will linger around South Jersey for the weekend.

While it won’t make things any cooler, it will trigger a few showers and storms each of the weekend days, primarily away from the coast.

Saturday morning will be in the low 70s in Atlantic City and along the shore, with upper 60s for Galloway Township and inland towns and partly sunny sky to start the day.

With the front pretty much draped over the area, dew points will be all over the place. Cape May and the shore, ahead of the front, will likely be in the sticky 70s. Meanwhile, Hammonton and Manchester should be in the noticeable but not-too-humid 60s. Winds will generally be light but coming from the south ahead of the front and from the west behind the front. That is, until the easterly sea breeze works in from the coast during the afternoon.

Outdoor events will be 100% dry during the morning. After 1 p.m. until just after sunset, the front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially far inland. Similar to Friday, there will be plenty of dry time, even where it rains. However, there is concern for rainfall flooding as a storm may not move for an hour. If you see flooded water, turn around, don’t drown.

High temperatures will be about 90 degrees inland, where our fourth heat wave of 2022 could extend into its fourth day. The shore will be in the mid-80s.

It will be a great evening to be out and about once that storm threat ends. It’ll be a balmy night for a stroll on the boardwalk or a late game of basketball. Temperatures will slide through the 80s into the 70s. Overnight lows will sit on either side of 70 degrees.

Conditions for church services and the Seedorf McMeeking 5K in Atlantic City will be good Sunday morning. Winds will turn to the southeast just about everywhere and stay that way for the way.

That will do two things. First, that means temperatures will gradually get warmer as you go further inland. While the coast will be in the low 80s, a Buena or Upper Deerfield could be in the low 90s.

Secondly, the stable ocean air should mean storms really only form west of a line from Bridgeton to Mullica Township. The rest should be dry. Where it does rain, that flooding threat will be possible.

We’ll wrap up our weekend mainly clear. The onshore breeze will keep it muggy. Temperatures will slide into the 80s and 70s during the evening.

High pressure will snake itself in from northern New England for Monday, and it now looks like Tuesday will be included in that as well.

Onshore winds will blow Monday. Of course, with water temperatures well above the low 70s averages, the shore won’t be as chilly as it would be with a May onshore wind. Expect mid-80s here, with near 90 readings inland.

Tuesday is trending drier. I did take the rain icon out of the forecast, but I’ll continue to monitor it. That will leave the temperature forecast up to the rain forecast. However, if it’s dry, highs will be similar to Monday’s.

Finally, coastal flooding threatens in Cumberland and Salem counties. The p.m. high tides Saturday through Tuesday should be in minor flood stage thanks to the new moon and onshore winds.